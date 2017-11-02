Available now through November 18.

Flagship phones are great, but they also have a tendency to be quite pricey. Samsung regularly runs promotions to help defer the cost of its Galaxy devices, and the latest one allows buyers to grab a free DeX Station or Gear VR with the purchase of a new phone.

You'll need to make your order through Samsung's website to claim your free gift, and with the DeX Station and Gear VR (with an included controller) regularly costing $149 and $129, respectively, this is a really solid deal to hop on if you're looking to do some early shopping for the holiday season.

Eligible devices include the Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, and Note 8. The deal is live now through Saturday, November 18, so be sure to act fast to ensure you don't miss out.

