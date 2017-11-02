Available now through November 18.
Flagship phones are great, but they also have a tendency to be quite pricey. Samsung regularly runs promotions to help defer the cost of its Galaxy devices, and the latest one allows buyers to grab a free DeX Station or Gear VR with the purchase of a new phone.
You'll need to make your order through Samsung's website to claim your free gift, and with the DeX Station and Gear VR (with an included controller) regularly costing $149 and $129, respectively, this is a really solid deal to hop on if you're looking to do some early shopping for the holiday season.
Eligible devices include the Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, and Note 8. The deal is live now through Saturday, November 18, so be sure to act fast to ensure you don't miss out.
Reader comments
Although mainly in infancy stage....I would rather have the dex station than the 360 camera I got from buying a note 8. I have a 200gb SD card already, so that promo didn't appeal to me.
Here in the UK the only option was Dex and I am happy but it has not arrived yet. My fault as I took my time in registering for it to be sent to me. I would have opted for the 360 camera if it was offered to me because I already happily you Side Synch to use my Note 8 through my computer to send texts WhatsApp and seamlessly quick file transfers.
I have been really curious about the 360 since the first ball looking unit but I may wait until next year. Hmm
Nice promo, but I already purchased my S8+.....
I would have preferred this to the Gear VR I got >.