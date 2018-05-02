Oath, Verizon Wireless's digital media subsidiary, is partnering with Samsung to pre-load four of the company's apps onto all Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones.

With this deal, Samsung's Galaxy S9 series will now come pre-installed with Yahoo Newsroom, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, and Go90 (Verizon's video streaming service). Along with the apps themselves, Oath content will also be presented to users via Bixby Home. In addition to placing the content of these apps in more users' hands, this will also allow Oath to get people where it counts – advertisements. According to Reuters –

The agreement will also allow advertisers to place 'native ads', or advertisement that blend in with the content where they appear, within Oath's apps as well as Samsung's Galaxy app.