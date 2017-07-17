The Galaxy S8 is selling well, which is not surprising considering it's one of the best phones out there right now.

The Galaxy S8 is selling really well, and better than its predecessor, despite rumors to the contrary. The rumors of low sales became so pervasive, in fact, that Samsung's newly appointed president of mobile, Dongjin Koh, addressed it at a media conference in Taiwan last week.

Without specifying numbers, he said that the Galaxy S8 was selling 15% better than the Galaxy S7 when compared to the same sales period a year ago. Samsung is set to announce a blockbuster second quarter on July 27, according to analysts. The company is expected to post record-breaking profits, potentially besting Apple's for the first time ever. (Apple is reporting on August 1).

Samsung also had an amazing first quarter, breaking its own profit forecasts and surpassing analysts' predictions for slow down after a tumultuous end of 2016 with simultaneous Note 7 and washing machine recalls. According to Digitimes, Koh said that "sales momentum for the Galaxy S8 devices is likely to continue into the third and fourth quarters of 2017."

With the Galaxy Note 8 set to launch at the end of August and go on sale shortly thereafter, Samsung anticipates a strong end to 2017, too — as long as there are no unforeseen issues with the phone.