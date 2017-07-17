The Galaxy S8 is selling well, which is not surprising considering it's one of the best phones out there right now.
The Galaxy S8 is selling really well, and better than its predecessor, despite rumors to the contrary. The rumors of low sales became so pervasive, in fact, that Samsung's newly appointed president of mobile, Dongjin Koh, addressed it at a media conference in Taiwan last week.
Without specifying numbers, he said that the Galaxy S8 was selling 15% better than the Galaxy S7 when compared to the same sales period a year ago. Samsung is set to announce a blockbuster second quarter on July 27, according to analysts. The company is expected to post record-breaking profits, potentially besting Apple's for the first time ever. (Apple is reporting on August 1).
Samsung also had an amazing first quarter, breaking its own profit forecasts and surpassing analysts' predictions for slow down after a tumultuous end of 2016 with simultaneous Note 7 and washing machine recalls. According to Digitimes, Koh said that "sales momentum for the Galaxy S8 devices is likely to continue into the third and fourth quarters of 2017."
With the Galaxy Note 8 set to launch at the end of August and go on sale shortly thereafter, Samsung anticipates a strong end to 2017, too — as long as there are no unforeseen issues with the phone.
Reader comments
Not surprised, I feel that the S8 is a pretty solid phone. My biggest concern with it was the FPS placement but I've gotten used to it. I really enjoy the phone.
What about the screen flicker problem?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZEkNVERzqI
My S8+ has been fine no issues here.
I've never had a flicker issue on my S8+.
Nope. No issue here on my S8.
I thought the "analysts" said the S8 was selling less. Lol.
Water is dry....
Samsung confirmed
/4
Water is wet...
Haters deny...
Seeing as the Note7 was recalled and users that actually would have chosen that device were left with the S8 as the only natural replacement this doesn't surprise me.
Not surprised, because of marketing they have bought their position. If you go into a carrier store they don't even try to sell you anything other than a Galaxy or iPhone. Same thing at Costco the other day. The kiosk had nothing but Galaxy S8s and iPhones for three carriers! They didn't even have a G6 for any carrier when I asked. Only other thing you could get was a 2GB/32GB unlocked Moto G5+ and that wasn't part of the kiosk. It's no wonder LG and HTC can't sell phones.
Then HTC and LG should spend more money on marketing and sales offers. You spend money to make money.
Or should Samsung/Apple pay stores to promote other brands?