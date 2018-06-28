If you've got a Samsung phone and use the default Samsung Messages app for all your texting needs, you may want to check your gallery to make sure you don't have any embarrassing photos in it. According to numerous Redditors, a bug is causing Samsung Messages to randomly send pictures to contacts without leaving any sort of evidence.
This has been reported on the Galaxy S9 and Note 8 so far, but based on what we're seeing, this could also be affecting other Samsung phones. Rather than being a carrier or device-specific quirk, the bug appears to be rooted in the Samsung Messages app itself.
Some of the complaints read as follows:
Last night around 2:30 am, my phone sent her my entire photo gallery over text but there was no record of it on my messages app. However, there was record of it on tmobile logs. Why would this happen?
Oddly enough, my wife's phone did that last night, and mine did it the night before. I think it has something to do with the Samsung SMS app being updated from the Galaxy Store. When her phone texted me her gallery, it didn't show up on her end -- and vice versa.
To make sure you don't have any photos sent out without your knowledge, go to Settings -> Apps -> Samsung Messages -> Permissions -> Storage. From here, disable the permission and you should be safe until Samsung rolls out a fix.
