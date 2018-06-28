If you've got a Samsung phone and use the default Samsung Messages app for all your texting needs, you may want to check your gallery to make sure you don't have any embarrassing photos in it. According to numerous Redditors , a bug is causing Samsung Messages to randomly send pictures to contacts without leaving any sort of evidence.

This has been reported on the Galaxy S9 and Note 8 so far, but based on what we're seeing, this could also be affecting other Samsung phones. Rather than being a carrier or device-specific quirk, the bug appears to be rooted in the Samsung Messages app itself.

Some of the complaints read as follows: