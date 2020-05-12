Samsung's Galaxy phones have been known for their good to great displays, and the company's newest flagships, the S20 line, all push the envelope in that regard. All of them have been equipped with 120Hz displays, and while it seemed likely for that to continue with the one line, reports indicate that Samsung isn't going to act as we would expect.

The 120Hz display will make a comeback, but that'll be reserved for the upcoming Galaxy Note 20+. Yup, the demarcation of the Note line that was introduced in the previous generation will continue going forward. So while the Note 20+ will get a 120Hz display, the regular Note 20 will probably be limited to regular old 60Hz, as per industry analyst Ross Young.

Note 20+ supports 120Hz, but Samsung confirmed to us that Note 20 does not. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 12, 2020

The 120Hz display was one of the best bits of the Galaxy S20, elevating its display far above even the Pixel 4 XL's smooth display. But it is a hit on the battery and a presumably larger phone with a presumably larger battery like the Note 20+ will be better equipped to handle it.

On the other hand, Samsung's Note line used to represent the best no-compromise phone Samsung had to offer. Starting with the Note 10, the company began to dilute that promise by offering a pared-down experience with the Note 10, and later a Note 10 Lite.

In our S20 review, we noted:

While not turned on by default for a small battery boost — and honestly, the screen still looks better than the Pixel 4 at 60Hz — it's something you'll notice almost immediately the moment you turn it on and never want to turn it off again.

It would be a shame if Note 20 users weren't given the choice that even S20 users had.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review, 4 months later: Even better with Android 10