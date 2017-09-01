Samsung could be accelerating its timetable for the Galaxy S9 to combat the iPhone 8.
Samsung usually unveils its Galaxy S flagships at Mobile World Congress, which takes place at the end of February. That wasn't the case this year, with the company delaying the launch of the Galaxy S8 to roll out additional safety measures following the Note 7 debacle.
If a report out of South Korea's The Bell is to be believed, Samsung is looking to launch the Galaxy S9 earlier than usual, possibly even in the month of January. The publication says that the unveil will be followed by a global launch sometime in mid-February.
The Bell is basing its hypothesis on display shipments — display panels are usually shipped out two to three months before a phone's launch, and Samsung Display is set to kick off shipments of OLED panels for the Galaxy S9 in November. For the Galaxy S8, the panels started shipping out in January.
Samsung sold over 20 million units of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ globally, with the company seeing a 15% uptick in flagship sales from the previous year. An accelerated launch window allows Samsung to make the Galaxy S9 available in stores by the end of February, giving it a decent headstart over the competition. Not that Samsung needs it, judging by the sales figures.
The upcoming iPhone launch, however, could have influenced Samsung's decision to move up the launch of the Galaxy S9. The iPhone 8 is expected to sport a bezel-less screen, and while Samsung has a flagship that's set to become available later this year in the Galaxy Note 8, it looks like the company wants the Galaxy S9 to join the fight as soon as possible.
Not much is known about the Galaxy S9 at this point, but the phone is rumored to sport a similar dual-camera setup as the Note 8.
Reader comments
Will not happen
Every year you guys and every other Android news site say the same thing. Just STFU.
Too soon
Same news just a different year. Who cares
I think the iPhone 8, if it looks as expected, will be a big deal and could be a thorn in Samsung's side. Heck I'm even intrigued by it and I have never owned an iPhone.
Cool, I've always wondered what to do with all my extra cash right after paying for 3 kids Christmas gifts
If this actually happens i'll be pissed considering the fact S8/S8+ coming not too long ago that would piss off a lot of users.
Same news every year about the galaxy s series lol
All the blogs said the S8s were going to come out early this year because of the Note 7 debacle, but the S8s actually came out later than usual. I'll take this with a grain of salt.