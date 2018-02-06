The Galaxy S9 could be the last Samsung phone to feature the iconic S-series brand.

We're just a few short weeks away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S9 at MWC in Barcelona, and as we've seen from rumors and leaks, the phone will be a minor upgrade over the already great Galaxy S8. This would naturally lead us to believe that 2019's Galaxy S10 will be a much more exciting device, and a new report suggests Samsung will commemorate this by doing away with its S-series branding.

According to Tekz24, the Galaxy S9 will be Samsung's last phone in the S-series before moving on to something different. Samsung's been using the S naming scheme since 2010 with the original Galaxy S, and with next year being home to the release of Samsung's tenth S-series flagship, the company will reportedly ditch the Galaxy S10 name in favor of Galaxy X – not unlike what Apple did with the iPhone X last year.

Samsung's said to be doing the name change in an effort to reduce clunky naming schemes (such as Galaxy S15 and S17), but this does create for some confusion considering that Samsung's foldable smartphone has been rumored as the Galaxy X for quite some time now.

If Samsung does stick with the X branding for its primary and foldable phones, we could see something along the lines of the Galaxy X, Galaxy X Plus, and Galaxy X Foldable. Then again, Samsung could also name its foldable phone something entirely different and reserve the X branding for its primary releases instead. It's too early to say for certain but even so, it will be something to keep an eye on as we go throughout the year.

With that said, what do you think about Samsung possibly retiring the S-series brand in favor of something different?