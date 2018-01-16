Samsung has done it again.

To celebrate the 2018 Winter Olympics coming to PyeongChang, in its home country of South Korea, Samsung has created a wonderful limited edition Galaxy Note 8. And unfortunately, you will never have a chance to own one ... that is, unless you are competing in or involved with managing the games this year.

Samsung has made 4,000 of these, officially dubbed the "PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition," for athletes and Olympic staff to have as part of their Olympic experience. Samsung is also providing a Note 8 to all of the athletes participating in the Paralympic Winter Games.

The limited edition version of the phone is identical to the standard Galaxy Note 8 in terms of specs and capabilities, but has a custom color scheme with a shiny white back glass, black front, gold frame and gold accents including the Olympic inscription on the back. The S Pen is, naturally, white and gold to match. Younghee Lee, CMO and Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics:

Throughout our 20-year legacy as an Olympic partner, Samsung has showcased our support of the Olympic Movement by helping spread the Olympic Spirit and enhance connections through our latest technological innovations and immersive experiences. We're proud to provide the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition to all athletes in an effort to help them to stay connected, capture and share one of the most memorable moments of their lives.

Naturally this is a nice bit of promotion as well, as Samsung is a "Worldwide Olympic Partner in the Wireless Communications Equipment and Computing Equipment category" (yeesh) for the games this year. But Samsung has a knack for releasing specially designed limited edition versions of its phones to align with big cultural and sporting events, and has been involved with the Olympics for 20 years now. With the Winter Olympic Games in its home country this year, everything has aligned perfectly.

You'll probably never see one of these in person. And though I wouldn't totally rule out the possibility of someone finding one to sell online after they leave the Olympics this year, you probably shouldn't count on being able to buy one, either. But we can lust after this white and gold beauty regardless.