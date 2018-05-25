Artificial intelligence is becoming more prominent in our world with each day that passes, and today Samsung's furthering that initiative by opening up a new AI Centre in Toronto, Canada.

This is the second AI Centre Samsung's launched in North America, the other of which is found in Mountain View, California.

The AI Centre will be used to further Samsung's development of artificial intelligence in the region, with the Co-Head of Global Artificial Intelligence Research, Dr. Larry Heck, saying —