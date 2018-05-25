Artificial intelligence is becoming more prominent in our world with each day that passes, and today Samsung's furthering that initiative by opening up a new AI Centre in Toronto, Canada.
This is the second AI Centre Samsung's launched in North America, the other of which is found in Mountain View, California.
The AI Centre will be used to further Samsung's development of artificial intelligence in the region, with the Co-Head of Global Artificial Intelligence Research, Dr. Larry Heck, saying —
Toronto and the GTA are epi-centers of machine learning and one of the world's foremost hubs for AI research and development. Home to not only world-class talent, but also some of the most innovative start-ups in the artificial intelligence field. We are looking forward to contributing to this vibrant AI community and to help push the field forward as we move towards our goal of making all Samsung connected devices intelligent by 2020.
Samsung's Toronto AI Centre will focus its efforts on computer vision technologies that'll eventually be integrated into products like self-driving cars, smartphones, smart appliances, and more.