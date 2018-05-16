Samsung rolled out a gorgeous Burgundy Red color option for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in China last week, and the company is now detailing global availability for the variant and introducing a new Sunrise Gold model.

The Burgundy Red variant offers a deep red finish with matching accents for the camera module, and the rich hue makes it one of the best color options yet for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. As for the Sunrise Gold edition, Samsung says that it is the first color option to offer a "satin gloss finish" that envelops the phone in a "tranquil glow and glimmer:"

The new Sunrise Gold color creates a feeling of both vibrancy and calm. This sophisticated finish was developed to appeal to all users by bringing a stylistic touch of high fashion and urban interior design to a user's mobile device.

The Burgundy Red Galaxy S9/S9+ will go on sale starting later this month in Korea and China, and the Sunrise Gold variant will be available from June in select markets including Australia, Chile, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Spain, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. Samsung has also rolled out ARCore support for the Galaxy S9 and S9+, with Google's ARCore devices page listing Samsung's 2018 flagships. As noted by 9to5Google, Galaxy S9 and S9+ customers can download the ARCore app from the Play Store and get started with augmented reality applications.