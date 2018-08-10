Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Note 9 in India in the coming weeks, and the South Korean manufacturer has kicked off pre-bookings for the device in the country. Like the Galaxy S9 — which debuted at the same price point as the Galaxy S8 — the Note 9 is set to retail for ₹67,900 ($985) — the same price as the Note 8. The key difference is that the Note 9 offers 128GB of storage as standard, and Samsung is also rolling out a 512GB model, which will be available for ₹84,900 ($1,230).

That's a lot of money to spend on a phone, even one as impressive as the Note 9. To incentivize the purchase, Samsung is rolling out a range of offers for those interested in picking up its latest phone. First up is a ₹6,000 cashback for HDFC credit and debit card holders; and if you don't have a card from the bank, you'll be able to avail the same cashback by purchasing the Note 9 from Paytm Mall at retail outlets. Those buying the Note 9 will also be able to pick up the Gear Sport for just ₹4,999 ($70), a massive ₹18,000 discount.