In Noida, India, Samsung formally opened up a brand-new smartphone manufacturing plant on Monday, July 9. According to Samsung, it's the largest phone factory on the planet.

The factory will be used to produce both flagship smartphones and budget ones that cost under $100, and during a single year, Samsung says it'll be able to produce up to 120 million handsets.

Commenting on the plant's launch, Faisal Kawoosa (a lead at research firm CMR Pvt.) said: