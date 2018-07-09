In Noida, India, Samsung formally opened up a brand-new smartphone manufacturing plant on Monday, July 9. According to Samsung, it's the largest phone factory on the planet.
The factory will be used to produce both flagship smartphones and budget ones that cost under $100, and during a single year, Samsung says it'll be able to produce up to 120 million handsets.
Commenting on the plant's launch, Faisal Kawoosa (a lead at research firm CMR Pvt.) said:
The opportunity is just massive. Such a large facility will help Samsung cater to the huge demand in a country of 1.3 billion people where there are only 425 million smartphone users.
Per numbers from IDC, India saw just 124 million smartphone shipments in 2017. That's a lot of phones, but for a country as large as India, there's still plenty of room to grow.
