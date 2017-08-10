Browser includes features such as extensions and night mode.
Samsung's Internet application may seem superfluous when a smartphone or tablet already has Google Chrome, but it has a few tricks up its sleeve. The most well-known feature is extension support, so users can download a separate content blocker to filter out malicious advertisements. There are also some handy features including a night mode that darkens a web page's interface, and battery life is reportedly better than Chrome, though that assertion is certainly subjective. Before today, the browser was only available for Samsung devices and the Google Pixel, but that has changed.
Samsung has announced that any user using a device with Android 5.0 Lollipop and newer (75% of all Android devices) can download the beta version of Samsung Internet and get access to those extra features. While it is advertised as a beta, the application worked just fine for me. It downloaded and installed to my OnePlus 3T without issue, and I haven't encountered any crashes or errors when browsing. One of the Adblock plugins did say it was not compatible with my 3T, but I'll wager that's an issue with that specific plugin. I was able to download a different Adblock plugin and the browser loaded pages just fine whether I had the content blocker enabled or not.
To streamline setup, Chrome desktop users can download the Samsung Internet plugin to synchronize their bookmarks and passwords. This does mean creating a Samsung ID to sync the data, but that's not too big of an issue. Once signed into the account on both mobile and inside the Chrome browser, importing bookmarks is as easy as clicking the "Import" button inside the extension's settings. The default home screen and search engine for Samsung Internet are Google, as most Android users would expect.
Nice, now I can view Android Central on mobile without four dozen ads in the way.
They should have done this a longtime ago. Of all the browsers out there I prefer this over all the others. Reader mode, instantly change the text size, up to 5 content blockers at one time, quick access to your favorite websites, etc.
Primary reason I switched back to the Samsung Browser from Chrome is because the menu buttons like Home, Tabs and Bookmarks are all at the bottom now which is so much easier to get to with the new 18:9 screen ratios. Menu buttons at the top are just too far out of reach now on these phones
Launch Chrome, go to about:flags, set #enable-chrome-home to Enable, relaunch Chrome. You're welcome.
Huh???
Can you please explain what this does exactly?
I side loaded the Samsung browser on my V20 about 6 months. I've always liked the Samsung browser over Chrome.
I use it on my S8 not a bad browser at all its better than chrome for me.