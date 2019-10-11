What you need to know
- Players who RSVP will receive a free Pokémon themed gift while supplies last.
- The event runs from 10 am til 4 pm with Community Day running from 11 am til 2 pm.
- Players will have a chance to win a Galaxy Note10.
Samsung has announced their first-ever Pokémon Go Community Day. Join fellow trainers for an adventure around Samsung 837 and NYC's Meatpacking District. Players who RSVP will receive a free Pokémon themed gift including in-game code for free Pokéballs or a rare mystery item while supplies last.
In addition to the opportunity to meet up with fellow trainers, Samsung will have dedicated trading stations, snacks and beverages, and an after-party hosted by community influencers PkmnMasterHolly and Mystic7. The hosts will be offering their personal tips, tricks and secrets to help players level up. One lucky player will also win a Galaxy Note10. Space is limited, so be sure to RSVP and show up early.
Samsung 837 is located in the NYC Meatpacking District, 837 Washington Street, New York NY 10014.
