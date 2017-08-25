One of Samsung's executives has been sentenced to five years in prison following a bribery scandal.
Lee Jae-yong, the heir to ownership of Samsung, has been sentenced to five years in prison following a bribery scandal involving Samsung and former South Korean President Park Geun-hye.
The New York Times reports that Lee and four other Samsung executives paid $6.4 million in bribes to the Park administration. The Samsung conglomerate controls one-fifth of the South Korean economy and a large portion of its gross domestic product, and the bribes were designed to secure political backing for a merger between Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries Inc. The Samsung scandal contributed to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.
Judge Kim Jin-dong, who sentenced Park, said:
The essence of this case is the unethical bond between politics and money. The people expect that the power of a president, the top authority under the Constitution, will be used to serve all people and that big businesses act with social responsibility, through legal economic activities. Through this case, the people have come to question the fairness and honesty of the president and have come to distrust the ethical values of Samsung, the largest conglomerate.
While we're most familiar with Samsung's electronics division, which is responsible for its smartphones and TV's (and much of its profit), Samsung Group has a wide variety of companies in it, including those involved in construction, South Korean national defense, display production, processor production, storage production, medical services, and financial services. It is unclear at this time what the sentencing could mean for the future of the Samsung Group.
Another charge Lee was found guilty of was hiding assets overseas and falsely testifying during his hearing on the scandal.
Reader comments
Like father, like son.
The article I read earlier says he has a good convention of getting out without serving anywhere near the whole 5 years.
I know that my complaint is moot because I already clicked on this article and you got the advertising dollars associated with me and my account, but I still wanted to say: Android Central, I am extremely disappointed to see you run an article like this. This is not Android news. You might argue that this is an article for investors who own stock in Samsung and may take a hit as a result, but I do not think that this is an article for this site. This is a gossip piece, plain and simple, and something AC should be above.
I disagree with the notion that a criminal conviction of the top executive of the largest Android OEM constitutes irrelevant "gossip" on an Android-centric website. In fact, this doesn't even meet Merrium-Webster's definition for "gossip."
God forbid Android news includes the people behind the products for something as serious as bribery. Hopefully in the future Android Central would only include executives when they are caught in a love triangle or buy a new car. Rest assured Michael, we are quickly getting to the age when robots take over the world and humans would have no place in Android news.
It would only be a gossip piece if he didn't go through trial yet. But he's been tried, convicted, and sentenced. This isn't gossip. It's fact.
This article is relevant, especially to all those who use Samsung smartphones and other Samsung products. If this behavior is not brought to the light (and punished), how far do you think this "heir" would go?