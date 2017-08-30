Samsung's Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro, and Icon X are all variations of designs we've seen before. The Gear Sport is an evolution of the Gear S3 Frontier, Samsung's outdoor smartwatch I reviewed last year. I didn't get as close a look at the Gear Fit2 or the Icon X earbuds – but maybe that's just as well, given how much the newer models improve upon their forebears. With MIL-STD 810G durability and 5ATM water resistance the Gear Sport and Fit2 Pro bring a strong outdoor game, while the 2018 revision of the Icon X earbuds improves battery life many times over. All that's pretty exciting stuff even for a non-athlete such as myself – and to hear Samsung tell it, that's kind of the whole idea.

Click on through to the video above to catch MrMobile going hands-on with the Samsung Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro, and Icon X 2018! Then be sure to check out Android Central's own in-depth coverage, and stay tuned for much more mobile tech coming out of Berlin as IFA 2017 rolls on!

