Samsung's Gear Fit2 and Gear Fit2 Pro are two admirable fitness trackers, and today Samsung released a software update for both that aims to make them even better for living your best and healthiest life.

First off, Samsung's bringing its Weight Management and Fitness Program features to the wearables. Weight Management will allow you to quickly compare your exercise and food intake throughout the day so you can keep an eye on how many calories you're burning and taking in, whereas Fitness Program enables you to control exercise routines on your phone or TV right from your wrist.

In addition to this, the Gear Fit2 and Fit2 Pro are also getting a slightly tweaked user interface to better-display information on their small screens.

The Workout Screen now shows three sets of customizable information, including things like calories burned, the duration of your workout, how far you've walked/run, heart-rate, etc. A new Multi-Workouts widget allows you to have quick access to your most-used workout types, and the Health Summary widget shows a breakdown of all your activity for the entire day.

This update is rolling out now to the Fit2 and Fit2 Pro through the Samsung Gear app, so be sure to keep an eye out for it over the next couple days.

