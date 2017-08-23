The web page for Samsung's new fitness band is already live, one day early.

Along with the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung is also expected to announce the Gear Fit 2 Pro at today's festivities. Not wanting anyone to beat them to the punch, Samsung has put up the web page for the Fit 2 Pro a day early.

The web page confirms some of the rumored specs for the device: it will connect to your phone via Bluetooth 4.2, has a 200 mAh battery that is said to be good for 3 to 4 days of use, has about 2 gigabytes of available storage for offline music playback, and features a standalone GPS. Having the GPS on full time will knock the battery life down to 9 hours, but that's more than enough time to track a long running session. The fitness band will be IP68 dust- and water-resistant, and submersible up to 5 atmospheres of pressure (ATM), or about 130 feet, so it will be just fine at the local pool. As one would expect from any good fitness band these days, there is also a built in heart rate sensor and pedometer.

The product page shows a number of services that the Fit 2 Pro can tie into, including Under Armor, MapMyRun, MyFitnessPal, Endomondo and Samsung's own Health ecosystem. Samsung also says the fitness band will be subtle enough for everyday wear, and I don't necessarily disagree with that. I've seen professionals in suits rock a Fitbit without causing any stir, and the plain black or black-and-red design of the Fit 2 Pro will work just as well. One item not mentioned was the price. If Samsung sticks with the sub-$200 pricing it had with the Gear Fit 2, I think this new fitness band will be a winner.

Are you interested in the Gear Fit 2 Pro? Let us know down below!

