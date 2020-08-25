At its first-ever virtual Unpacked event earlier this month, Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 2, its most impressive foldable phone yet. While we now know what the phone looks like, its full specs, pricing, and availability information will only be revealed on September 1.

Ahead of its formal launch next week, a full review video of the foldable flagship phone has now surfaced (via SamMobile). The video not only gives us a detailed look at the phone but also compares it against the original Galaxy Fold. As you can see quite clearly in the video below, the Galaxy Z Fold 2's 120Hz Infinity-O display offers a much better viewing experience than the Galaxy Fold's main display, which has an unsightly notch. The larger 6.2-inch cover display of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also in a different league compared to the 4.6-inch panel on the original Galaxy Fold.