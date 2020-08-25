What you need to know
- A video review of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 has appeared online ahead of its release.
- Samsung will formally launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1.
- Pre-orders for the foldable flagship are also set to begin on the same day in the U.S. and several other markets.
At its first-ever virtual Unpacked event earlier this month, Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Z Fold 2, its most impressive foldable phone yet. While we now know what the phone looks like, its full specs, pricing, and availability information will only be revealed on September 1.
Ahead of its formal launch next week, a full review video of the foldable flagship phone has now surfaced (via SamMobile). The video not only gives us a detailed look at the phone but also compares it against the original Galaxy Fold. As you can see quite clearly in the video below, the Galaxy Z Fold 2's 120Hz Infinity-O display offers a much better viewing experience than the Galaxy Fold's main display, which has an unsightly notch. The larger 6.2-inch cover display of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also in a different league compared to the 4.6-inch panel on the original Galaxy Fold.
The early review video shows off the phone's Flex Mode too, which lets users use one side of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as a stand and splits the UI between the two screens. Unfortunately, however, the Z Fold 2 still has a crease in the middle when the main display is unfolded completely. Another interesting feature that is shown off in the review video is the ability to use the cover display as a viewfinder to capture selfies using the phone's rear cameras.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android 11 Beta 3 finally comes to the Pixel 4a
Google has finally added the Pixel 4a to the list of devices eligible for the Android 11 Beta program.
How to install the Android 11 Beta on your phone right now
The Android 11 beta is here, and there are a lot of new features to check out.
Whispers of a Machine hearkens back to the point-and-click games of old
If you're looking for a great point-and-click game, Whispers of a Machine has you covered. It's our Android Game of the Week.
Snag one of these and rest easy with the best LG Stylo 6 cases you can find
The LG Stylo 6 is an all-around solid device from LG, without trying to do too much. There's an almost bezel-less display, to go along with three rear cameras found above the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. So not that the Stylo 6 is in your hands, grab a case to protect your investment.