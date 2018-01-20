Foldable smartphones have been talked about for years, ever since the first foldable OLED prototypes were shown off at trade shows. But it's only recently that they've started to become a reality.

One big name that everyone's expecting to see in this space is Samsung, with its rumored Galaxy X. A name like "Galaxy X" really plays into the old narrative of Samsung as the iPhone copycat. But the rumored name actually predates the iPhone X by more than a year, with the first serious reports bubbling up in early 2016. And even years before that, there was plenty of rumor fuel around the idea of a Samsung phone with a flexible, foldable screen — a device that could fit in your pocket like a phone, and also fold out to provide a more expansive viewing area.

Check out our video feature above to find out what we know so far about what could be a revolutionary new flagship smartphone.