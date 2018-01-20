Foldable smartphones have been talked about for years, ever since the first foldable OLED prototypes were shown off at trade shows. But it's only recently that they've started to become a reality.
One big name that everyone's expecting to see in this space is Samsung, with its rumored Galaxy X. A name like "Galaxy X" really plays into the old narrative of Samsung as the iPhone copycat. But the rumored name actually predates the iPhone X by more than a year, with the first serious reports bubbling up in early 2016. And even years before that, there was plenty of rumor fuel around the idea of a Samsung phone with a flexible, foldable screen — a device that could fit in your pocket like a phone, and also fold out to provide a more expansive viewing area.
Check out our video feature above to find out what we know so far about what could be a revolutionary new flagship smartphone.
Reader comments
I believe Apple took that X name from Samsung's Foldable X rumored phone. Was a response to Samsung copying /following and beating Apple to market with the their redesign idea of an all screen and removal of the home button design.
They are really going to call it Samsung X? *eye roll*
Personally I hope this folding phone thing falls flat on its face.
Exactly. I know Samsung is a leader in tech, but the concept is unfeasible.
According to who? You Mr expert???
Who the hell wants a giant phone with a pen in it? No one is going to have any use for that!!
I dunno, I remember when 4 inch phones were the norm and people were scoffing at 5 or 5.5 as unusable devices that would never see adoption. Stranger things have happened lol.
What we know so far: You can use it to pick up girls in coffee shops.