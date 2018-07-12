It's been a hot minute since Samsung released the Gear S3, and while the Gear Sport did a nice job at holding us over for a while longer, it's time we get a proper sequel to one of 2016's best smartwatches. The rumor mill suggests that this year will see Samsung release the successor we've been longing for, but instead of a traditional Gear S4, reports are coming out that the new gadget will be called the "Galaxy Watch" and use an operating system Samsung hasn't dabbled with since 2014. What is the Galaxy Watch and why should you care about it? Here's everything you need to know! The latest Galaxy Watch news July 10, 2018 — New logo confirms the Galaxy Watch name

Looks like that Galaxy Watch branding is the real deal. A few short days after that name popped up for the first time, the above logo was spotted going through the Korean Intellectual Property Office — essentially confirming that Samsung's next watch will be called the Galaxy Watch and not the Gear S4. July 6, 2018 — Samsung's next smartwatch might be called Galaxy Watch and use Wear OS after all The back and forth continues! About a month after Evan Blass put the Wear OS rumors to rest, reliable Samsung tipster Ice Universe shared on Twitter that Samsung's next smartwatch — named the Galaxy Watch — will run Wear OS after all. Additionally, it's also noted that the Galaxy Watch will have a 470 mAh battery, a blood pressure measurement system, and will utilize "new UX interaction" — possibly something to replace the rotating bezel we've had since the Gear S2.

June 7, 2018 — Those watches running Wear OS were just "one-offs" from Google False alarm, folks. A few days after the Wear OS rumor popped up, Blass took to Twitter with the following update: Update: turns out these were actually just one-offs made by Google and seeded to some Samsung workers (i.e. keep moving, nothing to see here). — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 7, 2018 May 23, 2018 — Samsung smartwatches have been seen running Wear OS, not Tizen Samsung's own Tizen operating system has been the go-to choice for almost all of the company's wearables, but according to a new rumor from Evan Blass, that could change this year. Per to a tweet Blass shared, some Samsung employees have been wearing Gear watches that are running Google's Wear OS (formerly known as Android Wear). The last time Samsung released a watch with Google's wearable OS was back in 2014 with the Gear Live, so it's very interesting to hear that Tizen could be put on the shelf this year in favor of something else. All the big details What's with this talk about Wear OS?