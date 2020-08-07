While Google fumbles around with Wear OS and struggles to do anything interesting with it, Samsung has been dominating the Android smartwatch space with its Tizen-powered Galaxy Watches. Following up on the fitness-focused Watch Active 2 from last year, Samsung is hoping to hit another home-run with the new Galaxy Watch 3. The Galaxy Watch 3 aims to be a do-it-all smartwatch, featuring a classy design, powerful specs, and robust fitness features for when you need them. It's a package that doesn't come cheap, but there's also no denying that it's one of the most capable watches to hit the market. From specs, pricing, and more, here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3!

How much does the Galaxy Watch 3 cost?

The Galaxy Watch 3 is being marketed as a premium smartwatch from Samsung, and naturally, it comes with a premium price tag. There are a few different models you can choose from, and they are as follows: 41mm (Wi-Fi only) — $400

41mm (Wi-Fi & LTE) — $450

45mm (Wi-Fi only) — $430

45mm (Wi-Fi & LTE) — $480 Those certainly aren't cheap prices by any means, but as we'll explain below, Samsung's including a lot of features and tech to make the Galaxy Watch 3 its most capable smartwatch yet. The company is also still selling the Watch Active 2, which delivers a similar experience for considerably less money. Where can you buy the Galaxy Watch 3?

If you're eager to pick up a Galaxy Watch 3 for yourself, doing so is quite easy. The watch is available for purchase right now, and as expected, you can pick it up from Samsung's online storefront. This is far from the only place you can buy the Watch 3, but given Samsung's trade-in credit that allows you to save up to $150, it's definitely worth a look. Should you prefer to get your Watch 3 elsewhere, you can also find it at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H. Plus, if you're in the market for an LTE variant, you can find it at AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Have we reviewed the Galaxy Watch 3 yet?

We need a bit more time to give our full review of the Galaxy Watch 3, but we have gone hands-on with it and have developed some initial thoughts. Samsung's Galaxy Watches often stand out as some of the best wearables you can get if you have an Android phone, and the Watch 3 looks to continue this legacy with ease. It ditches the slim and sporty design of last year's Watch Active 2 in favor of a much classier aesthetic, coming in either a titanium or stainless steel case with etched numbers along the dial. Tying this together is a leather band that's included with the watch. Even with that said, Samsung has loaded the Galaxy Watch 3 with more fitness features than ever before while also reducing its weight and thickness. So, while it may lack the "Active" moniker, it should be a fairly robust gadget if you want to use it for some light-to-moderate physical activity. Add that together with top-notch specs, and you end up with a pretty complete package. Our final review of the Watch 3 will be ready soon, so stay tuned! What specs does the Galaxy Watch 3 have?

We've mentioned a few times that the Galaxy Watch 3 is a high-end smartwatch, and if you take a look at its spec sheet, you'll see why. Here are all of the technical bits that the wearable is packing:

Category Samsung Galaxy Watch 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 45mm Display 41mm / 1.2" SAMOLED display 45mm / 1.4" SAMOLED display Processor Exynos 9110 @ 1.15Ghz Exynos 9110 @ 1.15Ghz Memory 1GB 1GB Storage 8GB 8GB Software Tizen OS 5.5 Tizen OS 5.5 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Optional LTE Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, Optional LTE Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, HRM, ECG, Ambient Light Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, HRM, ECG, Ambient Light Battery 247mAh, 1-2 days 340mAh, 2-3 days Charging method Qi wireless charging dock Qi wireless charging dock Water Resistance 5ATM, IP68 5ATM, IP68 Dimensions 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm 45 x 46.2 x 11.1mm Weight 49.2 grams 43g (Titanium, 53.8g (Stainless Steel) Colors Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White Mystic Bronze, Mystic White

Mystic Black (Titanium & Stainless)

Specs obviously don't tell the entire story of a device, but the ones the Galaxy Watch 3 offers certainly help give it a strong foundation. How many sizes of the Galaxy Watch 3 are there?

There's no such thing as a one-size-fits-all smartwatch, and because of this, Samsung has crafted two distinct sizes of the Galaxy Watch 3 to ensure everyone can wear it comfortably. The 41mm is the smallest variant that's available, and if you want something a bit larger, you can step up to the 45mm size. Not only is it great that Samsung has two sizes to choose from, but we're also happy to see that the overall form factor of the Watch 3 has been shrunk down considerably compared to the first Galaxy Watch that debuted in 2018. Specifically, the Watch 3 is 14% thinner, 8% smaller, and 15% lighter than the 2018 Galaxy Watch. Is the Galaxy Watch 3 good for fitness?

The Galaxy Watch 3 isn't Samsung's go-to wearable if you want to use it for fitness-related activities, but even so, it still has a lot to offer in these regards. It can do the usual things like tracking your exercise, sleep, and heart-rate, but the Watch 3 goes beyond that with a lot of powerful capabilities you might not expect. Some of the more intricate health/fitness features include automatic workout detection, an ECG reader, and fall detection. Samsung's clearly doing its best to give the Galaxy Watch 3 the same feature parity as the Apple Watch, and as far as we're concerned, it's done a very good job in these regards. The general design and construction of the Galaxy Watch 3 wouldn't be our go-to for a dedicated workout watch, but if you just want to use it for some light runs or exercises, it has all the tools to stick with you. Does the Galaxy Watch 3 have a rotating bezel?