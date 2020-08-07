An upgrade for the ages Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 A solid foundation Samsung Galaxy Watch It's easy to see that the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 does a remarkable job of building on the foundation of the original version. You still get optional LTE connectivity, two size options, and many other key smartwatch features that made the original such a hit. There are also new color options, trip detection, and improved health/fitness tracking. $400 at Best Buy Pros Built-in GPS

Optional LTE

Rotating bezel

Two size options with slimmer profiles

New sleep, running, fall detection features Cons Big price jump

Not very different from predecessor

Slightly less battery life There's a reason why the two-year-old original Samsung Galaxy Watch is still a favorite for so many wearable enthusiasts. It comes with built-in GPS, optional LTE connectivity, an efficient rotating bezel, good battery life, and more. This smartwatch may continue to reign over many of the mediocre options on the market. $239 at Amazon Pros Built-in GPS

Optional LTE

Rotating bezel

Two size options

Good battery life Cons Chunkier design

Lacks trip detection

Older specs

If you've been anxiously awaiting the arrival of the new Galaxy Watch 3, one of the most anticipated Android smartwatches, the time has finally come. If you were expecting a complete overhaul of the original model, you might be slightly disappointed. There are some great changes, but depending on your needs as a smartwatch user, you might not be willing to spend what Samsung is asking. That being said, if you were hoping for a refreshed design and some health-tracking updates, the upgrade may not be worthwhile to you. Those who are content with the original may feel the opposite.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has subtle yet notable improvements

You're probably eager to learn about what's new with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Health and fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the new advanced running analysis and improved sleep tracking. Soon, you can look forward to having SpO2 and VO2 max readings. A SpO2 reading measures your blood oxygen saturation while VO2 max tells you how much oxygen your body is consuming during an activity. These two improvements are expected to arrive with the next software update in the upcoming months.

We're also waiting for the electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure monitoring features to become available outside of South Korea, but it shouldn't be long now. The ECG sensor can detect an irregular heartbeat that may be a sign of a more serious medical condition.

It's also worth noting that you'll experience a new-and-improved version of Tizen OS. It's been fine-tuned to do a better job of automatically detecting and tracking workouts. You'll also have the convenience of built-in run coaching and recovery tools. Users will now have the option to connect to over 120 home workout videos on the Samsung Health app. Select your preferred program, cast it to your television, and view your stats in real time.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Samsung Galaxy Watch Dimensions 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm, 49.2g

45 x 46.2 x 11.1mm, 43g or 53.8g 41.9 x 45.7 x 12.7mm, 49g

46 x 49 x 13mm, 63g Display 1.2-inch / 1.4-inch AMOLED 1.2-inch or 1.3-inch AMOLED Sensors HRM, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light sensor, electrocardiogram HRM, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light sensor Connectivity Optional LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi b/g/n Optional LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n Water resistance 5ATM+ IP68 / MIL-STD-810G 5ATM+ IP68 / MIL-STD-810G Battery life 2 to 3 days, varies by model 3 to 4 days, varies by model Colors Stainless steel: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze

Titanium: Mystic Black Stainless steel: Mightnight Black, Silver, Rose Gold Onboard GPS ✔️ ✔️ Electrocardiogram ✔️ ✔️ Blood pressure monitor ✔️ ✔️ Samsung Pay ✔️ ✔️

You'll also have automatic fall detection on the Galaxy Watch 3, which recognizes falls when engaged in dynamic motion but not when still. Keep in mind that this feature does require a network connection to notify your emergency contact and share your location. You never know when you're going to need help so this is a nice feature to have, but it's hardly a major selling point.

Another difference that's easy to spot right off the bat is the refreshed design of the Galaxy Watch 3. You'll have your pick of either a 41mm or a 45mm model. The smaller version is slightly less expensive, but it's still pretty pricey. The watch is available in a stainless steel or titanium case. The color options include Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze. Both variants boast a slimmer profile than the original Galaxy Watch. Overall, it's a smoother, sleeker feel on your wrist, which is useful when you wear it to bed to take advantage of the improved sleep tracking.

Galaxy Watch is still a favorite

The original Galaxy Watch might be two years old now, but it's still an impressive smartwatch that caters to a wide range of users. If you want features like built-in GPS, optional LTE, heart-rate monitoring, mobile payments, and decent health/activity tracking, you might not find the successor to be all that interesting. The older design isn't quite as appealing, but you still get the rotating bezel that so many Galaxy Watch owners love to use.

Depending on your personal preferences, small changes to sleep tracking, automatic workout detection, and the addition of fall detection may not be enough to sway you. Eventually, the newer version will have the ECG support as well as SpO2 and VO2 readings. You'll have to decide if these hyper-specific features are important enough for you to make the upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch Which should you buy?

If you're a big fan of smartwatches and like to have the latest and greatest model, then you may find that the subtle improvements justify the upgrade. In addition to a sleeker design, you'll also have built-in run coaching tools, better automatic workout detection, improved sleep tracking, and new fall detection. Those who are waiting on the ECG and blood pressure monitoring to become active will have to wait a bit longer. These are the main reasons to upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 3. If your wallet can handle the steep price tag, then go ahead and treat yourself!

Those who aren't moved by the updates that the successor brings may not want to make the upgrade. The original Galaxy Watch is still a perfectly functional and enjoyable wearable. Unless you've been desperately craving a few new health and fitness perks, the predecessor continues to be a tried-and-true favorite.