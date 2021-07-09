New kid on the block Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Smaller, but more powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is wedged in the middle of the Tab S7 and S7+ with its 12.4-inch display. It features 5G connectivity, thanks to the Snapdragon 750G chipset, while also supporting Samsung DeX mode when a keyboard is attached. Plus, Samsung includes the same S Pen from the Tab S7 in the box with the Tab S7 FE. See at Samsung Pros Larger display

5G connectivity available

Samsung DeX support

Includes S Pen Cons Refresh rate limited to 60Hz

Processor not as powerful as Tab S7 It's easy to see why the Galaxy Tab S7 remains the best Android tablet when you are presented with more storage options, along with longer battery life and a faster processor. Despite including a smaller display, this is helped by the faster 120Hz refresh rate and better display quality. You might miss out on 5G connectivity, but there are still LTE options available. From $514 at Amazon Pros 120Hz refresh rate

Lightweight and more portable

Faster processor

More storage options

Longer battery life Cons No 5G connectivity options

Smaller display

For one reason or another, Samsung decided now was the perfect time to drop another contender for the best Android tablet. But does the Galaxy Tab S7 FE embrace the Fan Edition moniker, or is the Galaxy Tab S7 still the better tablet for everyone?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs. Galaxy Tab S7: Design & horsepower

If you're in the market for a new Android tablet, but know you want more power than what's offered by the best Amazon tablets, then Samsung is the way to go. But there are still a few other considerations to make, and now that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has been announced, there's another option to consider. Until now, the Galaxy Tab S7 has been positioned as the best Android tablet overall, with its combination of power and versatility is only matched by the larger Galaxy Tab S7+.

With the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, we're introduced to a device deserving of being placed in the Tab S7 family with a sleek and professional-looking design. Flat edges and rounded corners compliment the near bezel-less display, along with an AMOLED panel that matches the Tab S7 in terms of resolution. This comes despite the Tab S7 FE sporting a 12.4-inch display, while the Tab S7 is equipped with an 11-inch AMOLED panel. But there's also the key difference in terms of refresh rate, as Samsung has only included a 60Hz panel with the FE variant, while the Tab S7 includes the 120Hz display we're becoming accustomed to.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Display 12.4-inches 11-inches Resolution 2560x1600 2560x1600 Refresh Rate 60Hz 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 4GB / 6GB 6GB / 8GB Storage 64GB / 128GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB MicroSD Yes; expandable up to 1TB Yes; expandable up to 1TB Front camera 5MP 8MP Rear camera(s) 8MP 13MP (main) + 5MP (ultrawide) Battery Life Up to 13 Hours Up to 15 Hours S Pen compatibility Yes, included Yes, included Dimensions 284.8 x 185 x 6.3mm 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3mm Weight 608g (1.34lbs) 498g (1.1lbs)

Under the hood, we have a tale of two chipsets, both of which offer something a little bit different from the other. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE debuts with the Snapdragon 750G, while the Galaxy Tab S7 (and S7+) are powered by the Snapdragon 865+. Unfortunately, this is a slightly overpowered version of the Snapdragon 865 featured in many of the best Android phones from last year.

While you may not notice any stark differences in performance daily, the Snapdragon 865+ continues to outperform the Snapdragon 750G when it comes to more process-intensive tasks. The Tab S7 also gets the nod in terms of RAM and storage, as you can get either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, while storage options range from 128GB and go up to 512GB.

The Galaxy Tab S7 gets another nod in the camera department on all fronts. You'll find an 8MP selfie camera embedded in the bezels on the front, along with a dual-camera array on the back. This is headlined by a 13MP primary wide-angle lens and a secondary 5MP ultrawide sensor. The Tab S7 is the better pick for those tablet-wielding camera users, not just because the Tab S7 FE only features an 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera. But also because the Tab S7 is lighter and more portable than its Fan Edition competitor.

One of the biggest reasons to consider the Tab S7 FE comes down to how much you really care about 5G connectivity. The Galaxy Tab S7 is limited to either LTE or Wi-Fi variants, while the FE includes both of those along with the ability to make use of 5G networks. As carriers and smartphone makers continue to improve 5G connectivity, having the fastest network speeds can be extremely important if you're working on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs. Galaxy Tab S7: What's similar?

In true Samsung fashion, there are a lot of features packed into both of these tablets. The biggest similarity is the inclusion of an S Pen in the box, removing the need to try and find a suitable third-party stylus option. Additionally, both the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab S7 will work with keyboard folio cases, although those come as separate purchases.

The combination of the included S Pen and keyboard folio cases can transform both of these tablets into portable workhorses. Even though it lacks the 5G support found on the Tab S7 FE, you can still get cellular connectivity on the standard Tab S7. And once those keyboard cases are connected to your Galaxy Tab, the desktop is transformed into a laptop-like interface with Samsung DeX. And it's a feature that has been included on Samsung's latest tablet.

Other software features are practically the same, as you'll be able to easily create App Pairs or use the Multi-Active Window, which allows up to three apps to be open simultaneously. Samsung is really positioning both of these tablets for creatives or those who want to get work done.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs. Galaxy Tab S7: Which should you buy?

As is the case when it comes to comparing two of the best devices, it all comes down to your needs. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports a larger display and 5G connectivity, while supporting Samsung DeX and including an S Pen in the box. The Snapdragon 750G is powerful enough for most tasks, and the larger display will help alleviate potential eye strain when using the Tab S7 FE for long periods of time.

But the Galaxy Tab S7 is lighter, more portable, offers a faster refresh rate, and a more powerful processor. From a software perspective, the features are essentially the same, and the only real reason you may not want to check out the Tab S7 is that it doesn't feature 5G connectivity. Throw that to the way-side, and it's easy to see why this remains at the top of the best Android tablets.

Not quite for fans Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE A few solid additions, but largely the same experience The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has arrived and is trying to build on the FE branding for Samsung. It features a larger 12.4-inch display, an S Pen included in the box, and 5G connectivity. But it still falls a bit short of the best Android tablets in the power department. See at Samsung

The best Android tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 If you're looking for the best Android tablet, look no further The Galaxy Tab S7 may not offer the largest display, but it makes up for that in a faster refresh rate and more powerful processor. This is the perfect tablet for 95% of those looking for something to enjoy movies or get some work done. From $650 at Dell

From $514 at Amazon

From $650 at Best Buy

$639 at Walmart