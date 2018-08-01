After weeks of rumors and leaks, Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Tab S4 on Tuesday, August 1. This is the company's latest flagship Android tablet, and while that may seem like an odd product to launch in mid-2018, there are some interesting things going on this time around.
Starting off with the specs, you'll find a large 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display that has much slimmer bezels compared to last year's Tab S3. There's also a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB/256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 400GB), a 7,300 mAh battery, and Android 8.1 Oreo.
All of that's fairly generic tablet stuff, but the Tab S4 stands out in a couple key ways.
First off, the thing comes with an included S Pen. Just like on the Note 8, you can use the Tab S4's S Pen for writing notes, doodling, navigating through the UI, and more.
Samsung will also be selling an official keyboard case for the Tab S4, and when this is connected, you'll automatically transition into Samsung DeX's desktop interface directly on the Tab S4's screen. In this mode, you can have multiple apps open at once in desktop-style windows, drag content between them, use keyboard shortcuts, and more. It's essentially the same DeX experience you previously needed a sperate monitor for with the Galaxy S9, and that could result in the Tab S4 being genuinely useful as a productivity machine.
The Galaxy Tab S4 officially goes on sale on August 10 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung's own website. The Wi-Fi only model with 64GB of storage costs $649.99 while the 256GB option goes for $749.99.
Samsung's also selling an LTE-equipped model that'll be available at Verizon on August 10 as well, in addition to US Cellular and Sprint in Q3 2018.
Pre-orders open August 9 on Samsung.com, and if you place your order between then and September 8, you can take 50% off the $149.99 keyboard cover.