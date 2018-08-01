After weeks of rumors and leaks, Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Tab S4 on Tuesday, August 1. This is the company's latest flagship Android tablet, and while that may seem like an odd product to launch in mid-2018, there are some interesting things going on this time around.

Starting off with the specs, you'll find a large 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display that has much slimmer bezels compared to last year's Tab S3. There's also a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB/256GB of internal storage (expandable up to 400GB), a 7,300 mAh battery, and Android 8.1 Oreo. All of that's fairly generic tablet stuff, but the Tab S4 stands out in a couple key ways. First off, the thing comes with an included S Pen. Just like on the Note 8, you can use the Tab S4's S Pen for writing notes, doodling, navigating through the UI, and more.