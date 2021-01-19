The 8" FHD LCD display features enhanced touch capabilities so you can leave your gloves on when operating the tablet. On the rear is a single 13MP camera, with a 5MP front-facing camera for face unlock, and for additional security, there's a fingerprint sensor on the front. The Galaxy Tab Active 3 also has Samsung Knox to protect against intrusion, malware, and more malicious threats.

Right on the heels of the Samsung Galaxy S21 announcement, Samsung has brought the Galaxy Tab Active 3 to the United States. As a follow-up to the best rugged Android tablet , this latest model is built tough for harsh environments and is targeted primarily at businesses. With IP68 water and dust resistance, military standard MIL-STD-810H certification, and a protective cover with 1.5m anti-shock protection, this tablet can handle anything you throw at it.

Powering the device is Exynos 9810 processor, with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The 5050mAh battery should keep the Galaxy Tab Active 3 running for up to 11 hours, and the device even features a "No Battery Mode" that lets you bypass the battery when its plugged into a power source via the USB-C port or the POGO pins, giving you peace of mind and keeping the battery healthy when the device is in use for prolonged amounts of time.

The included S Pen is also IP68 water and dust resistant and fits snugly within the protective case for easy handling. Other features include enhanced NFC with EMV Level 1 certification, Google ARCore support, and a programmable side key. The tablet supports LTE, WiFi 6, and features Samsung Wireless DeX capability.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 runs One UI 2.5 based on Android 10 and is the first U.S. tablet to be Enterprise Edition-ready out of the box, which gives administrators access to a suite of workforce management tools. It will also support up to three generations of OS updates, and the Android 11 update will introduce the tablet as one of Samsung's Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) devices.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is available in the U.S. starting today. The WiFi-only model retails for $489.99, while the LTE model can be picked up for $589.99.