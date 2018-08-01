Samsung just announced the Galaxy Tab S4 as its flagship tablet for 2018, and while it has a lot to get excited about, the $650 price that accompanies it certainly is a downer.

For those of you that want a new tab but don't feel like shelling out that kind of money, Samsung also unveiled the more affordable Galaxy Tab A 10.5.

As its name suggests, the Galaxy Tab A has a 10.5-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200. That's not as impressive as the Super AMOLED panel found on the Tab S4, but it still retains slim bezels and the 16:10 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 450, 3GB RAM, 32GB of expandable storage (up to 400GB), and a large 7,300 mAh battery. Other specs include an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, Android 8.1 Oreo, LTE support, and USB Type-C.

Although the Tab A 10.5 doesn't support DeX or come with an included S Pen, it can still use the Book Keyboard Cover and Charging Dock accessories that are being sold alongside the Tab S4.

There's still no word on pricing or availability for the Galaxy Tab A 10.5, but we'll update this article once that info is made available.

