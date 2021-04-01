What you need to know
- The Galaxy SmartTag+ is finally up for preorder after being announced in January.
- The tag features UWB for enhanced location tracking with the SmartThings Find app.
- Galaxy SmartTag+ will retail for $40 and ship on April 12.
During Galaxy Unpacked in January, Samsung announced its first Bluetooth tracker alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones. The Galaxy SmartTag was launched as a competitor to some of the best Bluetooth trackers on the market, but then Samsung also teased an even better version of the tracker that would be released at an unspecified date. Although without much fanfare, that date happens to be upon us, with Galaxy SmartTag+ now available for preorder.
Like other Bluetooth trackers, the Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag+ can be attached to items like backpacks, luggage, or even pets and track them with a Bluetooth signal. Samsung even has a neat crowdsourcing trick where the tag will silently ping other nearby Galaxy devices if you're out of range; that way, you can hone in on its position. We have a handy guide on how to use the Galaxy SmartTag on your Samsung phone to help you get set up with your new tracker.
The Galaxy SmartTag+ takes things up a notch. Thanks to the benefits of ultra-wideband (UWB), the new version of the tracker can provide users with much more precise positioning and tracking. It can provide an AR-powered map to help guide you towards your tag, making it easier to locate your items. Tile has been rumored to be working on a tracker with UWB, highlighting just how impressive the technology is.
The Galaxy SmartTag+ will be available on April 12 for $40, but you can preorder it now on B&H. There will be two available colors, Black and Denim Blue, although there doesn't seem to be an available image for the latter.
A better tracker
Galaxy SmartTag+
A smarter way to keep track of your things
With Bluetooth LE, SmartThings Find, and the power of ultra-wideband, Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag+ makes it easy to keep track of your belongings and your pets. Even if your item is outside Bluetooth range, the Galaxy SmartTag will ping the signal of nearby Galaxy devices to let you know where it is.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sony's upcoming Xperia phone may get a 4K 120Hz screen, but do you care?
Sony will take the wraps off its latest Xperia phones at an online-only event on April 14. The company is expected to launch at least three new phones at the event, including the Xperia 1 II successor.
1More ComfoBuds Pro review: Just three little letters add a lot of value
According to our earlier review, the 1More ComfoBuds were decidedly meh. But 1More took that feedback to heart when creating the ComfoBuds Pro, addressing nearly every complaint we had with its cheaper sibling.
LG has reportedly decided to shutter its loss-making smartphone business
A new report from The Korea Times claims LG has decided to shutter its mobile communications division. The company will apparently make an official announcement about the future of its smartphone business at its board meeting on April 5.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the future, protect it with a quality case
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is an impressive piece of hardware that's a peek into the future. When the device is closed, the internal display is protected for the most part. Still, there's nothing protecting the outside of the phone. So to safeguard your new luxury device, pop on one of these cases.