Get your speculation glasses out.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 is widely considered to be one of the best phones of 2017, and rightly so. The S8 has a phenomenal display, gorgeous build, excellent cameras, the list goes on. As you'd expect, this has made a lot of people rather anxious for the Galaxy S9 that we could see announced as early as January.

BGR recently discovered a render from case-maker Ghostek, and it supposedly shows off one of our first looks at the S9.

What's supposed to be the S9 is housed in a case, so we don't have a clear view on the phone as a whole. However, there are a few interesting tidbits that we can still pick out from it.

The S9's fingerprint sensor shouldn't be nearly as horrible as the S8's.

Perhaps the most notable change is the repositioning of the fingerprint sensor. One of the biggest complaints with the S8 was the awkward placement of the fingerprint sensor next to the rear camera, but according to this render, Samsung has chosen to move it below the camera this time around. Speaking of the camera, it also appears that the S9 will be the first entry in Samsung's S-series to adopt a dual-camera system.

The bezels surrounding the display are unsurprisingly slim once again (at least from what we can see)l, the physical Bixby button is still here, and it looks like Samsung will keep the 3.5mm headphone jack for at least another year.

This is only the first of many more leaks that we'll see as we get closer and closer to the S9's launch, but be sure to let us know what your initial impressions are down in the comments below!

