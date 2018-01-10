And just like that, the rumors are laid to rest.

Rumors and leaks for the Samsung Galaxy S9 have been pouring in for a couple months now, and while most of them have had to do with the phone itself, there was previously one suggesting that the S9 would get an unveiling at this year's CES. A spokesperson for Samsung later said that this was "unlikely", but now Samsung's president of mobile, DJ Koh, has officially shut this rumor down.

Koh confirmed that the Galaxy S9 will not make an appearance at CES 2018, and instead will be announced at MWC this coming February. This year's Mobile World Congress takes place between February 26 through March 1, and the announcement will likely come closer to the start of the convention.

Last year, Samsung announced the Galaxy S8 at its own Unpacked event in March, with sales shortly following in April. With an announcement coming in February this year, it's entirely possible that sales for the S9 will go live at some point in March.

The Galaxy S9 is expected to be a fairly minor improvement over the S8, but dual cameras on the larger S9+, even slimmer bezels, and a repositioned fingerprint sensor still have us excited for what Samsung has in store.

