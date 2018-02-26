Fresh from the announcement event in Barcelona, we've got a Galaxy S9+ in hand and have decided to dive right in and take a look. This is the retail packaging for the Galaxy S9+, so its contents are going to be nearly identical to your version. There are obviously some small differences with different countries and mobile carriers, but for the most part what you see here is what you are going to get when these phones start shipping on March 16th.

With pre-orders expecting to start on March 2nd, you've still got some time to decide on which size Galaxy S9 you'd prefer, and then of course which color out of the impressive options available this year.

We're going to have a lot more to talk about on this phone very soon, so be sure to drop your questions and thoughts in the comments!