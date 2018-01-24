It's a Samsung phone with an Infinity Display, but is this really the Galaxy S9?
The Samsung Galaxy S9 will be announced in just a little over a month at MWC in Barcelona, and there's a lot we're expecting from the phone – including an adjustable camera aperture, Snapdragon 845 processor, even slimmer bezels, and more. Leading up to its launch, a video new has popped up that supposedly shows someone getting a bit of hands-on time with the Galaxy S9.
In the video, we can see someone testing out the touch sensitivity of the S9 with a screen protector installed by quickly tapping different buttons on the keyboard. We don't get a very clear look at the phone since the clip is just 10 seconds long and is at a maximum resolution of 240p (🤢), but something we can see for sure is that Samsung's Infinity Display is front and center just like on the Galaxy S8.
However, is this truly a video of the Galaxy S9? While it's certainly possible that early units of the S9 are out in the wild, the video in question doesn't show enough for me to say for certain one way or another. It's certainly exciting to think that this may be our first hands-on look at Samsung's latest flagship, but it's also possible that this could be a dummy unit.
In any case, do you plan on buying the Galaxy S9 when it's released?
I want the s9+, yes it will be mine. Take my moo-la!
The US version will not get the super slow motion like the rest of the world: https://www.forbes.com/sites/ewanspence/2018/01/15/samsung-galaxys9-s9pl...
Still has the bottom chin, but you know what? I still love it and I'd buy it if it buys me
Yes I am.
No flat-screen version no thanks
Not dealing with the gemicky curved screen like the s8 has no screen protector that works. It's useless and pointless sorry Sammy u lost my interest and money after the s7 I'm a big Sammy person but if rumors are like this just like the s8 is now sorry u lost me phone to fragile and pointless curve screen I went back to a s7 from a s8 already
They always release the Active line a few months later. Flat screen, rugged frame, no need for screen protectors.
I'm considering the unlocked S9. I want the Samsung cpu so I can enjoy the phone with the power and capabilities Samsung intended.
Yes I will be getting the plus but I'm hoping for a unique color that is different from the S8+
S9+ here, please!
I can’t wait to pick up the S9 plus. I’ve used lots of phones, but Samsung always pulls me back, because they give you so much for your money. Excellent camera, lots of features and a gorgeous screen. They are lacking in software updates however, which is what lured me to Apple.
However, I’ve since learned that rushed, unstable updates just for the sake of an update, isn’t all it’s ceacked up to be.
Turns out I actually prefer quality over quantity.
Why does the S9 make me feel like I have old stuff even though I have a Note 8? It's a 6.3" beast of a phone. I love it, but yet, I still might want the S9+.....
I don't use the S Pen a Lot, but I really love it when I DO wanna use it.