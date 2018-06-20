Just in time for the heat of summer, Samsung has a fresh new color for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ : Sunrise Gold. The new color is arriving exclusively at Best Buy and Samsung.com , for both the GS9 and S9+, on June 24. The new color isn't exclusive to any specific carrier, thankfully, and if you choose to buy unlocked through Samsung directly you'll be able to option it up with 128 or 256GB of storage just like the other colors. Sunrise Gold doesn't mark a price increase, either.

Though the rest of the phone is identical to the other colors available since launch, the Sunrise Gold color option does have one thing truly differentiating it: a slightly different finish to the glass Samsung is calling "satin gloss." This finish is a bit more dull than the standard shiny glass exterior of the Galaxy S9, and should make it stand out just a little bit more than a gold-colored phone already does. It's still completely black on the front, of course, though anyone who used one of the ultra-shiny versions of the Galaxy S7 will tell you that's probably for the best.

Is the new Sunrise Gold color enough to swing you toward the Galaxy S9? How do you feel about it compared to the other colors? Let us know in the comments!

See at Best Buy