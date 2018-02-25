Unlike 2017's Galaxy S8 and S8+, there's a bit more differentiation between the Galaxy S9 and S9+. You'll see a secondary camera on the back, plus more RAM, and of course that larger screen and battery. That gives the Galaxy S9+ a bit better value proposition at its higher price, but may leave some who want the more compact Galaxy S9 feeling hard done.

Here are the complete spec sheets for the two phones.

Category Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy S9+
Operating system Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Experience 9.0		 Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Experience 9.0
Display 5.8-inch AMOLED, 2960x1440 (18.5:9) 6.2-inch AMOLED, 2960x1440 (18.5:9)
Processor Snapdragon 845
or 10nm 64-bit Samsung Exynos		 Snapdragon 845
or 10nm 64-bit Samsung Exynos
Storage 64GB 64GB
Expandable microSD up to 400GB microSD up to 400GB
RAM 4GB 6GB
Primary rear camera 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4
Secondary rear camera n/a 12MP, f/2.4
Front camera 8MP, f/1.7, auto focus 8MP, f/1.7, auto focus
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO, 1.2Gbps (Cat-18) LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE
ANT+, NFC, GPS, Glonass		 Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO, 1.2 Gbps (Cat-18) LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE
ANT+, NFC, GPS, Glonass
Audio Stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
3.5mm headphone		 Stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
3.5mm headphone
Battery 3000mAh 3500mAh
Charging USB-C
Fast Wireless Charging		 USB-C
Fast Wireless Charging
Water resistance IP68 IP68
Security Fingerprint sensor
Iris scanning
Face unlock		 Fingerprint sensor
Iris scanning
Face unlock
Dimensions 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5 mm
163 g		 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm
189 g
Colors Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue (U.S.)
Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, Slate Grey (intl)		 Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue (U.S.)
Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, Slate Grey (intl)

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Main