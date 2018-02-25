Unlike 2017's Galaxy S8 and S8+, there's a bit more differentiation between the Galaxy S9 and S9+. You'll see a secondary camera on the back, plus more RAM, and of course that larger screen and battery. That gives the Galaxy S9+ a bit better value proposition at its higher price, but may leave some who want the more compact Galaxy S9 feeling hard done.
Here are the complete spec sheets for the two phones.
|Category
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Samsung Galaxy S9+
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Experience 9.0
|Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Experience 9.0
|Display
|5.8-inch AMOLED, 2960x1440 (18.5:9)
|6.2-inch AMOLED, 2960x1440 (18.5:9)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 845
or 10nm 64-bit Samsung Exynos
|Snapdragon 845
or 10nm 64-bit Samsung Exynos
|Storage
|64GB
|64GB
|Expandable
|microSD up to 400GB
|microSD up to 400GB
|RAM
|4GB
|6GB
|Primary rear camera
|12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4
|12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4
|Secondary rear camera
|n/a
|12MP, f/2.4
|Front camera
|8MP, f/1.7, auto focus
|8MP, f/1.7, auto focus
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO, 1.2Gbps (Cat-18) LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE
ANT+, NFC, GPS, Glonass
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO, 1.2 Gbps (Cat-18) LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE
ANT+, NFC, GPS, Glonass
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
3.5mm headphone
|Stereo speakers
Dolby Atmos
3.5mm headphone
|Battery
|3000mAh
|3500mAh
|Charging
|USB-C
Fast Wireless Charging
|USB-C
Fast Wireless Charging
|Water resistance
|IP68
|IP68
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
Iris scanning
Face unlock
|Fingerprint sensor
Iris scanning
Face unlock
|Dimensions
|147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5 mm
163 g
|158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm
189 g
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue (U.S.)
Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, Slate Grey (intl)
|Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue (U.S.)
Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue, Slate Grey (intl)