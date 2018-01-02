The photo's admittedly sketchy, but it lines up with previous leaks/rumors.

Original Post

2018 is officially underway, and one of the first big flagships we're expecting to see is the Samsung Galaxy S9. A recent FCC certification suggests that the phone could be announced as soon as February, and leading up to that, the first hands-on photo of the phone has just been leaked.

The image comes from Chinese social network Weibo, and as such, we recommend approaching this with some restraint. We've seen legitimate leaks come from Weibo in the past, but there's also been a fair share of garbage shared on there as well.

In any case, the photo shows both the Galaxy S9 and S9+ next to each other. The S9 on the left has a single rear camera, whereas the larger S9+ has dual rear cameras (something we were already expecting). We can also see that the fingerprint sensor has in-fact been moved below the camera housing, and the back is once again made out of glass.

What we're seeing here lines up nicely with a CAD render that was discovered in mid-December, and while the S9 and S9+ will likely end up looking very similar to what's being shown off here, it's too early to say for sure whether or not this is actually the real thing.

In addition to the similar design compared to the S8, we're also expecting the S9 to keep the 3.5mm headphone jack, slim down its bezels even more, have an improved iris scanning system, and possibly ship with a whopping 512GB of internal storage.

Do you plan on buying a Galaxy S9 this year?

