Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at Mobile World Congress nine days ago, and now the manufacturer is launching both phones in India. This is the fastest we've seen Samsung's flagships make their way to India, and the launch highlights Samsung's commitment to win back the top spot from Xiaomi. We've seen that earlier this year with the Galaxy A8+, and the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are a continuation of those efforts. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will go on sale starting March 16 in India — the same day as the U.S — and Samsung is incentivizing the arrival of its latest flagships with several launch-day offers. Samsung is also launching its loyalty program, Samsung Rewards, in India. Here's what you need to know about the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in India.

Galaxy S9 and S9+ specs

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 platform in the U.S., but in India both phones will be featuring Samsung's own Exynos 9810 instead. Samsung offers Exynos-powered models in most Asian markets, and there aren't any major differences between the two platforms. In fact, both the Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810 are manufactured on Samsung Foundry's 10nm node. Samsung is offering both phones with 64GB of internal storage in the U.S., but Indian customers also have the option of choosing the 256GB storage variant. And while all three color variants are available at launch, you'll have to go with the Midnight Black option if you're interested in the 256GB model. Here's a look at the hardware powering the Galaxy S9 and S9+:

Category Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy S9+ Operating system Android 8.0 Oreo

Samsung Experience 9.0 Android 8.0 Oreo

Samsung Experience 9.0 Display 5.8-inch AMOLED, 2960x1440 (18.5:9) 6.2-inch AMOLED, 2960x1440 (18.5:9) Chipset 10nm 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 10nm 64-bit Samsung Exynos 9810 Storage 64GB/256GB 64GB/256GB Expandable microSD up to 400GB microSD up to 400GB RAM 4GB 6GB Primary camera 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4 12MP Super Speed Dual Pixel, OIS, f/1.5 or f/2.4 Secondary camera n/a 12MP, f/2.4 Front camera 8MP, f/1.7, auto focus 8MP, f/1.7, auto focus Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO, 1.2Gbps (Cat 18) LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE

ANT+, NFC, GPS, Glonass Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO, 1.2 Gbps (Cat-18) LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 LE

ANT+, NFC, GPS, Glonass Audio Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

3.5mm jack Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

3.5mm jack Battery 3000mAh 3500mAh Charging USB-C

Fast Wireless Charging USB-C

Fast Wireless Charging Water resistance IP68 IP68 Security Fingerprint sensor

Iris scanning

Face unlock Fingerprint sensor

Iris scanning

Face unlock Dimensions 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5 mm

163 g 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm

189 g Colors Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, Coral Blue

It's all about the camera

The highlight with the Galaxy S9 series is a new imaging module with adjustable aperture — the first in a phone. The camera module is present on both phones, and the Galaxy S9+ gets a secondary camera that doubles up as a telephoto lens, the same as the Galaxy Note 8. Galaxy S9/S9+ price in India The 64GB variant of the Galaxy S9 starts off at ₹57,900, the same price as last year's Galaxy S8. Samsung is clearly looking to be more aggressive in India this year, and the pricing of the Galaxy S9 series highlights just that. Here's the breakdown of Galaxy S9 and S9+ pricing in India: 64GB Galaxy S9: ₹57,900 ($890)

256GB Galaxy S9: ₹65,900 ($1,000)

64GB Galaxy S9+: ₹64,900 ($1,015)

256GB Galaxy S9+: ₹72,900 ($1,120) Several launch-day offers available Like previous years, Samsung is rolling out a slew of launch-day offers to incentivize initial sales of the Galaxy S9 and S9+. The launch offers include a ₹6,000 cashback when picking up the phone via Paytm Mall. HDFC credit and debit card customers can also avail a ₹6,000 cashback when picking up the device. If you're looking to pick up the phone on Airtel, you'll be able to do so by paying just ₹9,900 upfront followed by monthly payments of ₹2,499 for 24 months. Those on Jio can get an annual plan for ₹4,999 and get a terabyte of data. Sales kick off March 16, pre-orders now live