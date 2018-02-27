Samsung has kicked off pre-bookings of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ yesterday in India, and both phones are slated to make their debut in the country sometime next month. What Samsung didn't reveal is the pricing, but a new leak gives us an early look at the price points of the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

According to 91Mobiles, the 64GB variant of the Galaxy S9 will be priced at ₹62,500, with the 256GB version set to retail for ₹71,000. The Galaxy S9+, meanwhile, is set to start off at ₹70,000, and the 256GB model slated to launch at ₹79,000. Here's the breakdown of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ pricing in India:

Galaxy S9/S9+ price in India:

64GB Galaxy S9: ₹62,500 ($965)

256GB Galaxy S9: ₹71,000 ($1,095)

64GB Galaxy S9+: ₹70,000 ($1,080)

256GB Galaxy S9+: ₹79,000 ($1,215)

The caveat here is that the aforementioned prices are the Maximum Retail Price; and therefore the selling price will be slightly lower. Last year's Galaxy S8 and S8+ launched at ₹57,900 and ₹64,900 respectively, and the Galaxy S9 series will likely retail for somewhere between last year's flagships and the quoted MRP.

As is always the case with a flagship launch, Samsung will incentivize the Galaxy S9 and S9+ with launch-day offers, and it looks like interested customers will be able to pick up the Galaxy S9 for as low as ₹56,900:

64GB Galaxy S9: ₹56,900 ($875)

256GB Galaxy S9: ₹64,900 ($1,000)

64GB Galaxy S9+: ₹63,900 ($985)

256GB Galaxy S9+: ₹71,900 ($1,105)

Thankfully, Samsung is making three color variants of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ — Midnight Black, Lilac Purple, and Coral Blue — available at launch, although the Midnight Black is the only variant that offers 256GB of storage. With the phones rumored to launch sometime next month, we should get more details on official pricing and availability information in the coming weeks.

Already figured out which phone to get? Head to Samsung India's store from the link below to be the first to pick up the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in India.

