Samsung's Galaxy S9 is a great phone that gets a lot of stuff right. Its display is stunning, performance is as fast as can be, and the cameras regularly capture gorgeous photos/video. Despite all of that, one aspect that's really stuck out to a lot of our forum users is the phone's design.

Even though the Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch screen, the 18:9 aspect ratio and curved glass create for a phone that's extremely comfortable and easy to use for most everyone.

MrDoh

Yes, I like the size of the S9 as well. Just a little bigger than an iPhone with a lot bigger screen, exactly what I was looking for. What disturbs me more is that with all the glass, it seems a little more fragile than I'd like. It's a very attractive phone, but you got to have it in a case with all that glass, so it's hard to enjoy the appearance. Wireless charging is nice, though. Anyways,...

TwitchyPuppy

I prefer it to the S9+. It’s a very narrow phone, so I like it shorter.

SpookDroid

I don't mind the size, and love the glass look (sure, I have to be super careful now haha but love it). I had issues with the curves with the first phone that came out, but they've gotten better and now my fat hands don't cause accidental presses. No issues putting it in my pocket (and I have the plus), BUT one-handed operation is nearly impossible for MY hands unless I use one-handed mode...

Then again, the S9's size still isn't for everyone:

android_freak1

Let me know your thoughts on the size of the S9. Is it too big? For me it’s a bit huge and it’s NOT the Plus, it’s just the S9. Its big...I have hard time pulling my phone out of my pocket at times. However, one handed operations is not really an issue and I HATE the all glass looking bezel. Will Samsung ever going to release a mini version of the S9 in the close future? Thanks

With all that said, we'd now love to hear from you — Are you a fan of the Galaxy S9's size? Is it too big or too small?

