The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are all you're going to be hearing about for the next few weeks, and for good reason! With this release, Samsung fixes a lot of the previous version's issues while making drastic improvements to the camera and biometrics systems. It's a great upgrade for anyone that currently uses a Galaxy S7 or earlier, or anyone who wants the latest and greatest. The Galaxy S9 went up for pre-order on March 2, and the on-sale date is March 16 worldwide, but we know you would all rather win one than buy one, so we're going to hook someone up! Read on for details!

THE PRIZE: One Android Central reader will be taking home a new Samsung Galaxy S9 or 9+!

THE GIVEAWAY: Head down to the widget at the bottom of this page. There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values. Complete all of the tasks for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The prize does not include service, and we cannot guarantee that the device will work on all carriers. International winners will be responsible for any customs fees incurred during shipping.

The giveaway is open until March 20, 2018, and the winner will be announced right here shortly after the closing date. Good luck!

