I've gone through a few cases for my Galaxy S9, from Samsung's delightful Alcantara case to the simple Spigen Liquid Crystal case, and a case from Poetic that ended up falling apart less than half an hour after I unboxed it — don't buy that one. Until recently, I always steered clear of cases because I didn't want to detract from the design and in-hand feel of my phones, particularly when they were made with high-end materials like aluminum, stainless steel, or glass. It's not the smartest idea, I'll grant that, and these days I've wisened up a bit and started using cases more frequently, but I still go for slim ones that utilize interesting materials — that's why I've been so keen on the Alcantara case that admittedly doesn't provide much shock absorption. After getting spoiled on the leather case for my iPhone X, I decided I wanted the same material for my S9, and with a bit of searching I came across Mujjo.

Mujjo leather wallet case for Galaxy S9 See at Amazon Price: $49.95 Bottom line: This is the perfect solution for Galaxy S9 users looking to ditch their wallet in style. The Good High-quality, vegetable tanned leather

Slim design with open access to buttons and ports

Card slot helps you ditch your wallet

Available in black and olive The Bad: Not much protection around the sides or bottom

Card slot doesn't hold as many cards as advertised

Not available in the U.S.

Premium look and feel Mujjo leather wallet case What I like It's extremely hard to find a good wallet case for an Android phone that isn't just a slotted folio, my absolute least favorite form factor. In fact, even Mujjo only recently started making Android cases — this leather case for the Galaxy S9 is the company's first, with previous models only available for the iPhone. This case is terrifically well-made. Mujjo uses vegetable tanned leather for its wallet cases, traded with aniline oil that creates a deeper, richer color that wears into a nice patina over time. Though I haven't had my case long enough to see that patina form, it's easy to find dozens of users' worn cases with a quick search on Instagram. Taking a closer look at the case, there's a great-looking full grain, and yes, it even has that desirable leather smell.

On the inside of the case, there's a thin lining of Japanese satin microfiber, which protects the Galaxy S9's glass backing and provides a bit of extra padding. The Mujjo logo is etched inside near the bottom, which is a nice touch of craftsmanship. At every turn, this is a premium, high-end case that looks and feels every bit worth its cost. Around the back is the highlight feature of the case, its wallet pouch, which Mujjo says will hold two to three bank cards. I love the idea of this, especially for a phone like the Galaxy S9 that features Samsung Pay. In theory, you can carry your driver's license and your primary credit or debit card, then store any other cards you might want to use digitally and leave your actual wallet behind. In fact, that's exactly what I've been doing, and it's been great to have a free pocket for once. Stiff pocket Mujjo leather wallet case What could improve That wallet pouch is the cause of some disappointment too, however. Again, Mujjo says the case can hold two to three cards, but in my experience, even two can be a struggle. Sliding cards into the pouch is just as difficult at first as taking them back out; you can alleviate this a bit by inserting one too many cards and letting the leather stretch out. After forcing three cards into the case and leaving it overnight, it's now much easier, albeit still a challenge, to work with two cards. You'll run into the most trouble when storing cards that feature raised text, which obviously adds a bit of thickness to the stack. I found that gift cards and flat cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred work best with this case, though I still wish Mujjo would've just used two slots like the excellent Twelve South RelaxedLeather case for the iPhone X.