The Galaxy S9 is one of the most stunning phones of 2018, and along with its slim bezels and curved display, Samsung offers it in a variety of colors. Available first in China, Samsung's now released a new Burgundy Red option .

Burgundy Red is joining the current lineup of Midnight Black, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple, and in my opinion, it's the best-looking one yet. The deep red glass back is accompanied by a matching metal frame and fingerprint sensor, and the whole look is straight-up stunning.

The Galaxy S8 also received a Burgundy Red variant last year, but it was limited to Korea. The red S9 is currently only being offered in China, but it's possible we could see it expand to other markets later in the year.

With Burgundy Red here, what's your favorite color for the S9?

