Now it's all official.
We all had the date of February 26 circled on our calendars for the Galaxy S9 launch event, but now Samsung just made the whole darn thing official by sending out invitations to its launch event. The announcement date is February 25 — the original expectation of the 26th likely being a difference in time zones between Europe and Asia. And it's the big press day right at the start of MWC 2018.
And just in case there was any doubt that we'd be looking at a Galaxy S9, the invite makes that pretty clear.
The only hints we have here beyond that are the few words that make up the tagline for the event: "The camera. Reimagined."
Of all we've heard, some of the most intriguing rumors about the upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9+ have related to the camera(s). We have rumors of physically adjustable apertures, a dual camera set up on the larger Galaxy S9+, and more. Wonderfully, we have to wait just a month from today to find out for sure.
Reader comments
They should have started by "reimagining" the size of the normal S9. And f*cking decrease it.
Then they should have reimagined the location of the fingerprint sensor. And removed it from the back of the phone where it's useless every time you're not actually holding the phone (say, whenever it's sitting on a desk in front of you).
THEN they could reimagine the camera to add some gimmicks to it.
They did nothing of the sort. And so there's no way on Earth I'm replacing the S7 with the S9.
There's still plenty of people who will though, so Samsung won't be hurting anytime soon from your decision to avoid getting a new phone from them.
Also, the aperture adjustment likely won't be a "gimmick"
Around these parts "gimmick" means that the person saying it won't personally use it or doesn't understand it. I've learned to just ignore such critiques.
A gimmick is a feature that disappears in the next model because nobody wanted to use it.
"Because" is the operative word here. Features disappear for other reasons. Like stupidity. (I'm looking at where there's no headphone jack.)
Like the LG Modules. Those really took off didn’t they?
The aperture "adjustment" will likely be two fixed apertures for you to pick one or the other. If you think you'll be able to pick a bunch of them like on a DSLR, I hope you're comfortably sat.
And only people like you are deluded enough to think that whenever someone says they won't buy the phone they mean Samsung won't sell because of it. I simply stated why *I* won't buy it. I don't give a f*ck about what other people do.
The S8 is the same size as the S7...
It’s slightly taller than the S7, actually
The S8 is 14,8cm tall.
The S7 is 14,2cm tall.
Not at all the same size.
Add to that the fact that the screen on the S8 is 5,8" versus 5,1" on the S7 and you can kiss one handed use goodbye.
Depends.
I used one just fine with one hand, but it depends on your comfort preference and hand size.
It's narrow but also pretty tall. The stretched display also means you do need some thumb gymnastics to reach the top corners
Me too, I'm still holding to my s7, I had the S7 edge and because of the curved screen it's display broke really fast, I couldn't find a proper screen glass protector. I bought the s7 loved the size, and now i don't know what to do because the s8 is huge, I hated the curved screen, the finger print sensor and as I see the s9 will be the same way. I'm gonna stick to my s7.
They are the same size!
xD almost the same
S8 5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31 inches
S7 5.61 x 2.74 x 0.31 inches
But I prefer without the edge, I drop my phone a lot.
I guess then the s8 is not for you. The good news is that you have plenty of other choices. By the way, the phone isn't out yet so the reimagining hasn't happened yet. Don't let your blood boil over because of a certain way a phone is made. Android has many different choices.
In case you haven't noticed, there aren't many good choices on Android currently for people who hate phablets.
In fact, offer is so low that I actually bought an iPhone SE. Unfortunately for me, I absolutely loathe iOS and I just couldn't make the thing work for me. I also have the XZ1 Compact. But that phone is exactly the same as the Z3 Compact from 2014 which I also had. Sony didn't fix a single of its problems. So it's not a replacement for an S7.
I'm currently waiting to see what comes out at MWC.
I really have to ask but how small are your hands for you to be whining about the size of phones all the time?
😂😂😂 A+++
His hands are the size of a KFC spork. Just like Andrew, who can't reach the fingerprint scanner on the Note8.
Andrew, as in Android Central Andrew?
Yes. KFC spork sized. He said he can't reach the fingerprint scanner on the Note 8. LMAO... I have small hands and I have no trouble reaching it. If I could post a picture, I'd show you.
20cm from the tip of my middle finger to the beginning of my wrist.
Also: BECAUSE NOT EVERYONE LIKES F*CKING PHABLETS.
Must be a teenager or a sailor with all the cursing he does. Man, phones are serious business!
ffs will you stfu, all you do is *****, about Anything and Everything....
Also: SAMSUNG DOESN'T MAKE PHONES FOR YOU.
You "loathe" iOS. you loathe android. you loathe Samsung. you loathe everything.
Doesn't matter what comes out at MWC or Any other event, you won't like ANY of it.
Funnily enough, I didn’t like the size of the regular S8 for the opposite reason.
It’s too small for me. I tried it and my hands were just too big.
I am the guy who uses a Note8 in a really thick case comfortably with one hand. Yes, I am the guy who uses a big phablet with one hand without issue.
And I’d rather they reimagine the materials for the FPS. My 4-month old Note8 already has its sensor scratched up. I didn’t abuse it as I’ve practically babied the thing and it still works but the presence of such scratches so early in its life for such an expensive phone is just unsettling, especially when some of the cheaper phones use glass for their FPS.
On the topic of FPS, it should be faster. It’s one of the slower ones I’ve used in recent memory. It’s not unbearable but when you’ve used ultrafast sensors which unlock almost instantly like Huaweis, the 1-second delay is starting to get a little old.
You're also the guy who likes to juggle your phone around.
I hate cases. Don't use them. So the last thing I want is to do gymnastics with a 900€ glass sandwich :P (but asking for metal phones is out of the question. I simply refuse to use phones without wireless charging).
Yeah the fingerprint scanner on my S7 is also chipped. But it still works without a problem. I don't know what on Earth that thing is made of but I agree it'd be high time for Samsung to make it out of something else. Maybe if they had put the scanner under the gorilla glass of the display... -_-
I don't actually juggle. My hands are huge.
I was the guy who used an iPad with one hand with only a bit of juggling. Granted, it was a Mini, but I could almost hold an entire 9.7 inch iPad on my palms.
Sounds like an asset. I'd say it's nice when you have it but you sometimes wish they were smaller since I have a hard time with small gaps due to that
Then maybe they can re-imagine why 34 other cheaper phones on the market have better working Wifi and Bluetooth radios. Nobody is buying a current generation phone because the specs on the camera are advertised differently. Maybe if they reenabled voice camera command instead of sticking me with another half-as$ed "AI" I'd be interested.
And yes... The Bixby button on the side of the phone still sucks, even after full implementation, patience and practice. It's as if they put together a think tank whose job it was to **** users just enough that they'll cry mercy and jump on the next iteration.
Id like to see some evidence that there are that many phones with "better" radios than the S8, S8+, ir Note 8. And actually, I'd argue an extremely small number of people buy a phone based on wifi and Bluetooth radios, and instead focus on real world things that they can understand will tangibly affect them, such as the camera and display.
And as far as I know the Samsung camera app still recognzes voice commsnes because when I say "cheese" it takes the pic.
I totally agree with you about Bixby. I don't mind the button though, as long as I can easily remap it to use another app oficial my choice.
Waaaaaaahhhh
I hope all phones keep the FP sensor on the back and keep bezels small. I just think it is easier to unlock that way. It is unlocked as I'm getting it out of my pocket. If it is on my desk. Just double tap to wake. I wish they would pull and LG and incorporate the power button to the FP sensor...the less buttons on the side the better.
You can also hard press where the home button would be. It works in apps too.
Amen to every word of that.
I know I won't be buying an S9, I'll wait for a Note.
I am still very excited to see the details for the camera, the better my phone becomes the less frequently I need a DSLR.
"I need a stylus for my phone" said no person ever.
Well, that’s debatable.
I don’t explicitly need a stylus, but it has proved useful.
There's a difference between "need" and "want, enjoy, and use all the time". I'm the latter.
Agreed. I'm looking forward to the event too but am on the note cycle now. Note8 is amazing.
All the people that complain because they have to *hold* their phone to unlock it with FPS on the back, and can't leave it flat on their desk to poke at it. Just as many or more people like me who have never once poked at my phone while it is sitting flat on my desk. Craning my neck down to look at the phone while it is sitting flat is the most uncomfortable thing I can think of. So, -1 to all you flat deskers.
The desk is IMO, a poor example.
A much better one is using the phone on a dock since it’s actually facing you.
Get a job.
Then come comment again.
Still think the dock or stand is a better example since it's actually angled where it's comfortable to look at.
My workspace has a dock for my phone and I keep it there whenever I'm working. It's one situation where a front mounted FPS would be great.
Same situation here.
More than anything Samsung must change their design and architecture to release updates faster. That is the only area it is lacking.
If it’s launching with Treble, that might help
I want stable updates that don’t cripple my phone, not rushed updates just to please nerds
Probably something that gets my nerdy side going but ultimately has incremental gains in real-world use, I think
Something about Samsung posts really brings out the rage in the comments section. It's kinda odd.
I'm "re-imagining " a flat screen so owners can actually protect their phones with act properly fitting screen protector.
Plenty of phones with flat screens if that’s what you want. I like that Samsung has their own design language
Ha! I knew it!!! When the Galaxy S5 launched, people made fun of me because I said that I will wait for the S9 to get a really powerful camera. Hell yeah!!!
This is the saddest comment on this post!
I personally hate the edges as well, sticking with the Pixel 2XL here, google finally got this thing really right after 3 months.
Another year, another tagline. 2019's tagline also awaits. Marketing is a beautiful game. Cheers to us tech junkies.