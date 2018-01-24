Now it's all official.

We all had the date of February 26 circled on our calendars for the Galaxy S9 launch event, but now Samsung just made the whole darn thing official by sending out invitations to its launch event. The announcement date is February 25 — the original expectation of the 26th likely being a difference in time zones between Europe and Asia. And it's the big press day right at the start of MWC 2018.

And just in case there was any doubt that we'd be looking at a Galaxy S9, the invite makes that pretty clear.

The only hints we have here beyond that are the few words that make up the tagline for the event: "The camera. Reimagined."

Of all we've heard, some of the most intriguing rumors about the upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9+ have related to the camera(s). We have rumors of physically adjustable apertures, a dual camera set up on the larger Galaxy S9+, and more. Wonderfully, we have to wait just a month from today to find out for sure.

