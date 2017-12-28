The FCC's given the S9 and S9+ its blessing, but there aren't any new details to drool over.

We're expecting to see some really excellent phones in 2018, and one of the first that we'll get our hands on is Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+. The S9 won't be a drastic upgrade compared to the S8, but even slimmer bezels, faster processor, and better fingerprint sensor placement should all come together for one heck of a device.

Leading up to the S9's launch, the FCC officially certified the device on December 27. There are certifications for both the S9 and S9+, and we can see that each one has a model number of SM-G960F and SM-965F, respectively.

Unfortunately, aside from those model numbers, there's not much else to see or talk about.

We're still not expecting the S9 to make an appearance until sometime after CES this coming January despite what earlier rumors indicated, and there's still no word on price. However, as we exit 2017 and get in 2018, more info should start popping up. Stay tuned.

