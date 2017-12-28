The FCC's given the S9 and S9+ its blessing, but there aren't any new details to drool over.
We're expecting to see some really excellent phones in 2018, and one of the first that we'll get our hands on is Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9+. The S9 won't be a drastic upgrade compared to the S8, but even slimmer bezels, faster processor, and better fingerprint sensor placement should all come together for one heck of a device.
Leading up to the S9's launch, the FCC officially certified the device on December 27. There are certifications for both the S9 and S9+, and we can see that each one has a model number of SM-G960F and SM-965F, respectively.
Unfortunately, aside from those model numbers, there's not much else to see or talk about.
We're still not expecting the S9 to make an appearance until sometime after CES this coming January despite what earlier rumors indicated, and there's still no word on price. However, as we exit 2017 and get in 2018, more info should start popping up. Stay tuned.
They don't normally pass through the FCC this early, do they?
nope: https://www.droid-life.com/2017/12/28/galaxy-s9-galaxy-s9-show-fcc-already/
Seems really early. I dig it. Samsung gonna hit Apple while their sales are down.
Of course it was already rumored shorty after the X was released that Samsung was planning to launch earlier to compete. They re constantly reacting to released products or rumors in the pipeline from Apple.
We are getting to the point to honestly not needing new phones all the time now. (And I am a tech geek). Small upgrades aren't really worth it almost unless there is a feature you must have. I like the competition but having had all S8 devices this year I will wait til next round. I have no problem with the finger print sensor and if Oreo will be better optimized will be subtle need unless your in the mood for an upgrade.
Or...you currently have an S7 Edge
It's easy to pass through the FCC early when you hardly change the product.
With your logic, the iPhone 22 should have already passed through the fcc
No...CrApple has to wait to see what Samsung is doing so they know what to copy next.
Actually, it's the opposite. Samsung depends on Apple on what to follow /copy or beat them next. Perfect example is when Apple was already rumored of doing a total redesign of their next phone all the way since early to mid 2015 which included all screen, removal of the home button with then an embedded fingerprint sensor. Way bef Samsung and LG even thought of going in that direction. It's a pretty big coincidence that Samsung always had home button to match Apple and as soon as the plans were confirmed when Apples redesign iphone was coming Samsung does the same just bef Apple minus embedded fingerprint sensor. I bet if rumors were circuiting like the embedded fingerprint sensor were with Apple working on a 3D camera Samsung would be trying to beat Apple to it like they are with the embedded sensor. Which is now the obsession of almost all the other phone manufacturers and from others like qualcomm, synaptics and etc. And now just like the X's notch you already have Chinese android phone clones and Huawei is already rumored to come out with its face id version and notch design look for next year.
Apple = 💩
Apple copied samsung after they removed the home button (iPhone x)
Slim bezels and edge-to-edge screen (iPhone x)
Larger screen size
OLED display
Wireless charging
Unlock the phone with your face from Microsoft
Just a short list of things Apple copied from other phone. Apple can't help inventing things a few years too late 🤔