Samsung Galaxy S8 owners around the world will soon be getting their first major Android update. The upgrade to Oreo keeps the core GS8 experience the same, but brings welcome performance tweaks and a handful of new features on top of everything else this phone could already do.

First of all, though, your Galaxy S8 is still a Galaxy S8. This update doesn't make any drastic changes to the overall look or feel of Samsung's software, even though technically we're up to "Samsung Experience" version 9 now.

Of course this is Android Oreo, so you get all the new features we've been seeing in Pixel phones and some others for the past few months -- things like improved notification management -- notifications channels, and the ability to snooze alerts that aren't important right this second. And it's also easier to sign into apps -- Autofill with Google pulls in details automatically from your Google account.

Other changes on the Samsung side? New edge lighting, shortcut features from the Note 8, new clock widgets, a GIF keyboard and much more. Check out our Galaxy S8 Oreo video above for a quick rundown of what's new.