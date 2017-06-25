Where is the best place to buy a Galaxy S8 right now? Let's find out!
Updated June, 2017: Samsung is running an awesome BOGO offer on T-Mobile versions.
Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are the company's latest smartphones to hit the market, and they've been the center of attention since. If you're the type that likes to stay on the breaking edge of technology, you're probably looking to get your order in sooner than later, so that you can have one to show off to everyone. Whether the smaller one is what interests you, or the larger display that pushes the limits even further speaks to you, the last thing you want to do is not find the best deal to buy one.
Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung is offering a BOGO deal on T-Mobile versions (rebate to original payment method)
- AT&T is running a Buy One, Give one promotion
- T-Mobile is running a BOGO deal with new financing agreements
- Sprint is offering 50% off payments for a Galaxy S8 lease
- Samsung is offering a minimum of $200 towards a new Galaxy S8 with any trade-in
- Best Buy is offering up to $150 off on new payment plans & free wireless charging pad
Samsung Galaxy S8+
- Samsung is offering a BOGO deal on T-Mobile versions (rebate to original payment method)
- T-Mobile is running a BOGO deal with new financing agreements
- AT&T is running a Buy One, Give One promotion
- Sprint is offering 44% off with new lease agreement
- Best Buy is offering up to $150 off on new payment plans & free wireless charging pad
- Samsung is offering a minimum of $200 towards a new Galaxy S8+ with any trade-in
Your favorite deals?
Have you come across any deals that aren't listed here? If so, be sure to drop a note in the comments with a link to the deal so others can check it out as well!
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
Costco had the best deal! On top of getting the current Verizon promotion, they paid my sales tax and upgrade fee. All that upgrade fee is the interest up front. Plus they gave me chargers and cables free.
I don't care about the AT&T BOGO deal but I believe the trade in deal is still active... can someone confirm??
https://www.sammobile.com/2017/05/08/att-offers-200-minimum-trade-in-for...
Yes it is
T-Mobile extended the free Gear VR offer, if you buy an S8 before 5/14 you can still get a Gear VR.
https://promos.samsungpromotions.com/tmofreevr/
I feel like the T-Mobile deal is lacking. I expected more...
Ordered mine directly from Samsung.com with the Gear VR and controller included free. They're advertising guaranteed delivery on the 20th
Me too. I've had bad luck using Best Buy and like you mentioned the guaranteed delivery by the 20th sounded good, hopefully it is for real!
Keep in mind with the AT&T deal that the "free" phone comes in the form of monthly credits starting 3 months after the activation and that you can't pay the phone off early without losing the monthly credit on the "free" one. As a result, you're stuck with the phones for 30 months and unable to sell them to put toward another device. I asked the rep back when I got my S7 Edge if I could pay off early and have the free one be paid off as well, and he assured me that I could. That isn't the case.
That's sounds about right for AT&T, raising the bar, lol.
I just ordered mine on verizon online so don't know what issue you are having. They are doing a promotion on doubling the trade in value hence why they are saying $410 for my pixel xl instead of 210
Well, I have been ready to pull my hair out trying to order one!!! 3 times to Verizon store at Mall of America, Called Verizon, went to Best Buy & the stories change all the time. Keep in mind that a whole lot of these offers are contingent on your switching to unlimited data, which is something I definitely do not need. When they give you a trade in amount, you still pay a $30 one time stocking fee & need to come up with the tax up front. I have been told I could get $360. for trade in on my S6 Edge+ to $145. Will try once again tomorrow, but realistically will not get more than $60 for my trade in when it is all said & done. Yes, I can get the free VR...but do I want it? I don't play games or watch movies on my phone:-)
You can double up the Best Buy $100 off deal and the AT&T BOGO deal, just FYI. And it works for current customers; you have to add a new line though and have another line with an upgrade available.
The only downer here is that I'm going to probably lose the phone number I've had for forever...but that's technically on me since I could've been hiding my phone behind a Google Voice number for years now. Oh well...not a bad trade for a free flagship phone.
Does anyone know how the 99 dollar axe for headphones and sd card work? Is it part of the preorder deal and when you get your device you do the online paperwork, or was it something the carriers are doing? I'm on T-Mobile by the way.
So you have to pre-order the device. Then you upload your receipt to Samsung's website once you pick up your device at launch.
Well Sam's Club has the usual freebies (Gear VR and remote) plus a $150 Sam's Club Gift Card. Good for new lines and upgrades!
This sounds like the best deal if you shop at Sam's. We spend no less than $100 everytime we GoTo Sam's.
Plus you can get the accessories bundle currently offered.
BB is also doing $100-150 BB GC depending on carrier. $150 for Verizon.
Can you get the Galaxy forever plan if you get it at Sam's, or is it Sprint exclusive?
Sprint exclusive!
I am planning on going with this deal. Do you know if you can still do the ATT next plan through Sams club, or do you have to buy the phone at full price?
NExt available.
And no activation fee either.
I think going through Verizon is the best deal they are offering $480 for my pixel XL which isn't too bad and would only be paying like 4xx dollars for the s8+. If I go through best buy and do device trade in then they would only give me $210 for my pixel xl.
Im sure you could sell it outright for more than that
Best buy seems like the best deal. Any reason I should get my phone from them?
because they seem like the best deal?
Best buy is the best deal! That's where I ordered my Galaxy S8 Plus and it's $100 off. You get the VR headset and controller.. For an additional $99 you get said promo plus 256 Samsung Micro SD card and Bluetooth headphones.
walmart has $150 off....if you wanna fukc with walmart that is.
Sams Club has $150 GC. USe GC to buy Visa/MC GC and spend elsewhere if you like.
I had all sorts of problems getting my Note 7 from Best Buy after preorder. They kept calling me leaving a message saying there was a problem with my order, when I'd call back they didn't know why they called or what the problem was and eventually the phone arrived for pickup without any solution that I'm aware of but not before I spent a lot if time on the phone trying to resolve the mystery problem. Then they billed me not once but twice for the "free" promotional Gear Fit2 watch. It took me months to get the charges removed from my BB Citi credit card after filing the dispute. I'll never use BB again for a preorder. I spent way too many hours dealing with issues!
There is never such a thing as " Free".
Read the fine print. LOL
Jared, thanks for taking the time to collect and post the deals for April.
As an AT&T subscriber, I feel our "deal" is more of a trade for TV services. One only benefits from AT&T if they are adding a new line AND subscribing to their Direct TV service. With more people being cord cutters, and the ability to watch quality programming on a mobile device, why would this seem attractive? To get a S8 for free one would have to pay for Direct TV for X amount of months, and receive credits over the installment plan.
God forbid AT&T run a promotion where they don't ask for something in return. You never get a "free" tablet, because you're required to have a data plan for it for X months. Same goes for wearables.
I agree! AT&T doesn't treat their current customers with any good deals. They had a buy one Galaxy S7 and get one free deal but that was only for people willing to become a new AT&T customer. They should offer some deals for current customers ; especially the ones who've been with AT&T since forever ago.
Their customer loyalty benefits are a joke. Buy one get one free movie tickets on a Tuesday night at participating theaters?
Something to reward customers for 5, 10, 15, 20 years of loyalty would be nice. How about a 20%-40% bonus trade in value on devices, early upgrade, exclusive access to inventory on clearance, complementary device insurance for the first 3 months.
Yea, I left after 10 years.
+1, I left the evil empire of AT&T after about 15 years and never going back.
If you are an AT&T customer or any other carrier for that matter and you feel like they're not treating you with good deals there are some things you can do. First would be to drop them, I know that's probably not an option for some people because of coverage issues and family plan deals. So there is a second option, call their customer retention dept and threaten to cancel. Do not call the regular customer service people, those guys can't help you. When you call in, select the option that says cancel your service. Don't worry they will never let a machine cancel you, you will be transferred to a live person. This person's job is to do everything they can to keep you as a paying customer. They have the power to give you free or heavily discounted phones, monthly bill credits and so on. It's a shame that a loyal customer of 10, 15, or 20 years has to jump through these hoops. But it works and you can negotiate one heck of deal. Be sincere about your cancellation threats these guys can smell your bluff through the phone. If the person is unwillingly to help you hang up and call again get a different person. You'll be amazed at what you can get.