Leaked photos and answers from a person holding the unreleased phone tell us most of what we wanted to know.
If you wondering about the details surrounding the coming Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, buckle in because here's most everything you could want to know about it. A user in the AC Forums has an AT&T Samsung Galaxy S8 Active and posted some photos and answered some questions, only to go back and delete much of the information. (Android Police was able to snag most of the photos beforehand).
Once something is posted to the internet, you can never erase it. Here's a gallery of Galaxy S8 Active photos and a excerpt from a Q&A series of posts:
- How did you get the S8 Active? I'm guessing it's for AT&T only?
- Connection with Samsung. Poster goes on to confirm his unit is SIM-locked to AT&T
- Does it scratch easily? Does screen have plastic layer on top?
- No it doesn't scratch easily. No plastic layer.
- Is the active button still there or is it replaced with Bixby? Is the Active/Bixby button customizable for shortcuts?
- only bixby button. 6 no customization
- What are the materials made of? (Metal bezels, rubberized plastic back?)
- Metal frame, bumpers feel like metal polymer mkx that's screwed into the sides. Middle of back feels like last year's.
- How thick is it compared to regular S8?
- it's about 1.5x thick at the normal s8.
- How slim are the bezels?
- The bezels aren't thin at all. I'll post a pic.
- Is the display 100% flat, meaning easier to install screen protector? (None of that 2.5d glass curve?)
- Yes screen is completely flat.
- Price?
- No answer given.
- Any underwater camera features?
- No underwater mode that I can see, it's the exact same camera software as on my s8+.
The full thread available in the AC Forums
The poster continues for a few more posts and tells us that the phone has a 4,000mAh battery and all the buttons and various ports and holes in the case are in an identical spot to the Galaxy S8+. Unfortunately(?) the lack of physical/capacitive front buttons rumored earlier has is confirmed by these photos.
We knew the Galaxy S8 Active was coming eventually, and the phone in this leak holds no surprises. Expect a phone with identical specs to the Galaxy S8, with a flat screen and a more rugged case. Which, frankly, sounds perfect.
Update: A series of screen captures of a now-deleted video are available at imgur.com. We've saved them in case they get lost and you can find them below.
Reader comments
Not sure there is a need anymore for the active. Now that the Galaxy 8 is water proof....
The S7 was water proof as well. The Active version has the benefit of also being shockproof and having a larger battery.
True
Resistant. Not proof. Just to be clear. If the Active line is "proof", I'm out of the loop. Wouldn't be the first time. But the S8 is resistant.
I love my S7 Active, best phone I've ever owned. I'll probably wait another year or so to replace it but you can't go wrong with these. Every phone should be built like this from now on.
I have always felt that the active series was the galaxy s that celebrates function over fashion. More robust body, bigger battery it is the only Galaxy I would consider purchasing. Shame that the physical buttons went away.
And a flat screen.
Flat screen is a big plus for me.
S7 active had 4100 battery life what about this one
4000, according to another site.
Pretty beastly. Should run forever if it's got the right SoC, software optimisations and maybe LPDDR4X...
So can the actives work with the docking station and Samsung gear vr headsets? And are they updated the same as the regular s8?
Historically, the Active series was quite a few months behind the regular S series with updates. The S7 Active though got Nougat not very long after AT&T updated the regular S7. Security updates have been quite regular on the S7 Active as well. So based on the S7 Active, it appears they have improved on their update timeline of the Active series.
Big fan of the Active line specially for its larger battery and rugged design.
This is the best S8, at least for my use case. Too bad about the AT&T thing, oh well.
I happened on the top trending thread first 10 minutes ago. Glad this blog explains some things.
Second thoughts / worried about his position? Did AC agree to close his a/c. I thought it may be all fake, so ... no.
Better offers?
Very intriguing. I hope the guys not in trouble. Why not pull the avatar?
It looks exceedingly small or he has big hands, and I know it's the S8.
Spooky!
I'm wondering what the screen size is. If it's the same as the S8, I would definitely consider it especially with the flat screen.
Same size
Awesome. So I'm guessing around the same price then too.
I'm switching to AT&T so I can purchase this phone!
Hope the owner of phone does not get in trouble?
So this year att got two solid phones: Moto z2 force and s8 active!
The Moto Z2 Force is supposed to be available on all 4 major carriers in America from what I hear. Should be interesting to see how that plans out.
True, although they missed the boat on the U11. I wish the S8 Active had been here sooner, as it would have made a good one for my son. He had my S7 Edge and shattered the front and back glass, AND cracked the display panel. I'm still debating if it's worth fixing.
I would get this phone for my mom, if it wasn't exclusive to AT&T. She needs the shockproof and water resistance, thicker body. Easier for arthritic fingers to hold and less likely to be damaged when those fingers can't hold.
It is a att exclusive phone, but you can pay full price to unlock the phone.