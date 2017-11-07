It was a tough wait for this tough phone to come to more carriers.

Samsung's rough-and-tough Galaxy S8 Active launched over two months ago exclusively on AT&T, and now it's finally making an expansion to new carriers as has been rumored. Both T-Mobile and Sprint are picking up the hardened version of the Galaxy S8, and they won't involve any hardware changes or anything else exclusive — both will get the same phone, in the "meteor grey" color, but now certified for use on their respective networks.

People were immediately drawn to the Galaxy S8 Active for a number of reasons, not the least of which being its 4000mAh battery and lack of a glass back, but having it exclusive to AT&T was always a pain. Now, you can at least choose from three carriers here in the U.S. — not quite as good as offering it unlocked as well, but we can't complain too much.

The big battery is nice, but this isn't necessarily a better phone than the standard GS8.

But before you go run out and get the Galaxy S8 for its big battery, we should note that it has some downsides that don't make it an immediate winner compared to the standard Galaxy S8. Even though it has a much larger battery and flat display that's easier to use, its plastic-coated shatter-resistant display is dramatically easier to scratch and its hardened exterior is arguably too big and bulky to justify if you're not going to be tough on the phone.

Galaxy S8 vs. Galaxy S8 Active: What's the difference?

If you're coming to the Galaxy S8 Active from a place of needing a rugged phone that can take a beating, though, the GS8 Active is a pretty clear winner compared to a bunch of other phones that put their toughness first and kind of forget about the quality of the overall smartphone experience. The best feature of the Galaxy S8 Active is that it's a Galaxy S8 at its core, with no missing qualities in that respect.

The final question here is the pricing. Both T-Mobile and Sprint will announce specific launch dates and pricing on their own, so we'll have to wait a bit to see how much it'll set us back compared to AT&T, which charges a hefty $850 for the phone.

Press release: