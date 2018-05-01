The Samsung Galaxy S7 is far from Samsung's latest and greatest, but it's still kicking thanks to an update to Android Oreo. The new software has recently started making its way to the S7 and S7 Edge, and these are the versions of which it's arrived on so far.

Unlocked (UK)

According to various reports on Reddit, the unlocked version of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge have begun receiving over-the-air updates that bump them up to Android 8.0 Oreo / Samsung Experience 9.0 – the same software found on the Galaxy S9 series.

The model numbers getting the update include SM-G930F and SM-G935F, and Oreo should change their build numbers to G930FXXU2ERD5 and G935FXXU2ERD5, respectively.

You'll know you've been graced with Oreo's good fortune when you have a 1.27GB update file waiting for you.

That's it...for now

At the time of publication, the unlocked S7 and S7 Edge in the UK is the only version of these two phones that's been updated to Oreo so far. More variants should follow suit very soon, and when that happens, we'll update this article accordingly.