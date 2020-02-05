The imminent launch of Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S20, is swiftly approaching with February 11 being only days away. Leading up to the Unpacked event, details and photos continue to leak out. Today, we already saw the name change and design confirmed, thanks to a phone case for the Galaxy S20 being listed on Samsung's German site by accident.

Now, we're getting two real-life images of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra courtesy of Jon Prosser's Twitter account. In the photos, we get our first real look at the massive camera bump clearly showing off the four-camera array. The three cameras housed in the upper half are expected to offer wide, ultra-wide, and macro lenses. There is also a microphone hole and an LED flash visible in the housing.

If you look closely next to the rectangular camera at the bottom of the camera bump, you'll notice the 100x Space Zoom branding next to one of the lenses. That is sure to be the rumored periscope camera, which is said to feature a 10x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom, adding up to an impressive 100x zoom overall.