Samsung today began rolling the One UI 2.5 update to its Galaxy S20 series phones. The latest iteration of Samsung's custom Android skin made its debut with the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, which are going on sale in several markets today.

According to the folks at SamMobile, the One UI 2.5 update is now rolling to the 5G variants of the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra in Italy, Hungary, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, and a few other countries across Europe. The LTE variants of the three phones are also likely to start receiving the update soon.