  • Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update to its Galaxy S20 series phones.
  • The update adds wireless DeX, an enhanced Pro video mode, and the ability to use Android 10's navigation gestures in third-party launchers.
  • It is currently rolling out in select markets across Europe for the 5G variants of the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra.

Samsung today began rolling the One UI 2.5 update to its Galaxy S20 series phones. The latest iteration of Samsung's custom Android skin made its debut with the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, which are going on sale in several markets today.

According to the folks at SamMobile, the One UI 2.5 update is now rolling to the 5G variants of the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra in Italy, Hungary, Portugal, Germany, the Netherlands, and a few other countries across Europe. The LTE variants of the three phones are also likely to start receiving the update soon.

The latest One UI update for the Galaxy S20 series brings quite a few new features, including wireless DeX and the ability to use Android 10's gesture navigation in third-party launchers. You also get an enhanced Pro video mode in the camera app and the option to change Single Take duration.

